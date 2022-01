The CCHA announced Friday that the Michigan Tech-Northern Michigan home-and-home series, originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21 in Marquette and Saturday, Jan. 22 in Houghton, has been postponed due to health and safety precautions within Northern Michigan’s hockey program.

The CCHA, Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan are working together to reschedule the two games for later dates during the 2021-22 season.