D-III West Hockey Game Picks — Jan. 21, 2022

It’s that time of the year where conference play is officially in full swing and every game down the stretch factors into a team’s title hopes.

Among the key matchups this weekend is a battle between UW-Stevens Point and UW-River Falls in the WIAC while Adrian and St. Norbert both try to keep things rolling. Here’s a look at the picks for some of the games on this weekend’s slate.

Friday

Saint John’s (9-5-1, 5-2) at St. Scholastica (6-6-1, 3-4)

Coming off a 5-2 win over the Saints on Thursday, which happened to be their first game of 2022, the Johnnies take aim at a sweep. They are in second place in the standings and need a win to keep pace in the battle for first place. Lewis Crosby leads the league in goals (11).

But this one could come down to defense. Mac Berglove and Jack Bostedt are among the top five in save percentage and saves.

Saint John’s, 4-2

Friday and Saturday

Concordia (6-7-2, 3-2-1) at Gustavus (4-8-2, 0-3-1)

The Cobbers are hanging around in the upper half of the MIAC standings and need a couple of wins in this series to remain in a good place heading down the stretch. Tyler Bossert has been one of the top scoring threats in the league all year and leads the MIAC in points (21) and assists (16). He’ll look to help Concordia end a two-game losing streak.

Gustavus has lost just once in its last four games has shown it can put up goals in bunches, including scoring seven in a win over Concordia (Wisconsin) last month. The Gusties will have to be at their best defensively to get the job done if they want their first MIAC win of the year.

Concordia, 3-1 and 4-2

Hamline (2-8-1, 0-4) vs. Saint Mary’s (5-9-1, 3-3)

The Pipers haven’t won a game since Nov. 23 and this weekend marks the first time they have played since the calendar flipped to 2022 because of the pandemic’s impact on its schedule. Going on the road to start this home-and-home series won’t be easy as they attempt to shake off the rust in their first live action since Dec. 31.

The Cardinals haven’t had the easiest time this season and have played just four games over the last month and a half. Five players have scored three or more goals, including Bud Winter, who leads the team with five. Saint Mary’s also has the advantage of having played this month.

Saint Mary’s, 5-2 and 4-3

UW-Stevens Point (11-4-1, 6-1) at UW-River Falls (9-7-1, 5-2)

The Pointers are ranked 13th in the latest DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll and sit in first place in the WIAC standings. They face the second-place team in the standings, meaning this series has a lot riding on it for both teams.

UW-Stevens Point has won its last two while UW-River Falls has dropped two in a row. The Pointers have scored 56 goals while the Falcons have punched in 45. These teams also have two of the best goalies. Ryan Wagner of the Pointers has made 259 saves and Dysen Skinner has tallied 237 saves. This should be one of the more entertaining matchups of the weekend.

UW-Stevens Point, 4-3; UW-River Falls, 3-2

UW-Eau Claire (6-10, 2-5) at UW-Superior (10-4-2, 4-2-1)

The Blugolds face one of their toughest tests of the year going on the road to take on a Yellowjackets team that is playing its best hockey at the moment. UW-Eau Claire has struggled away from home, going 2-5, and need to be able to generate offense quickly.

UW-Superior has won its last four and has the top three scoring threats in the WIAC. Dylan Johnson leads the way with 11 goals and nine assists. He’s helped the Yellowjackets crank out 56 goals on the season. This is a big series for UW-Superior, which sits in third in the standings but can help its bid to win another league title by sweeping this series.

UW-Superior, 5-2 and 4-1

Lake Forest (6-10-1, 4-3-1) at Adrian (16-1, 10-0)

The Bulldogs are the top-ranked team in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll and are atop the NCHA standings. They are also the hottest team in hockey, winning 16 consecutive games, scoring five or more goals 11 times during that streak. The Bulldogs have scored 90 goals while giving up 31.

The Foresters will have to play their best hockey of the year to have a shot against Adrian. They do have one of the better goaltenders in the league in Nick Wiencek, who ranks fifth in the NCHA in saves (309).

Adrian, 5-1 and 4-1

Concordia (2-11-2, 1-6-1) at MSOE (5-9-2, 3-5-1)

The Falcons have just one win in their last five outings and now head on the road trying to get back on track. Jordan Guiney leads the team in points with five goals and six assists.

The Raiders have won two of their last four and hope to build some momentum with a home series against the Falcons. Christian Sabin and Garrett Gintoli have helped lead the way for MSOE, both racking up 16 points on the year. Gintoli has nine goals and Sabin has 11 assists.

MSOE, 3-2 and 4-3

St. Norbert (14-3, 8-0) vs. Marian (6-7-3, 1-6-2)

Winners of 13 consecutive games, the Green Knights are seventh in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll and are in third place in the conference. They have one of the best offenses in the country, pouring in 83 goals, and Peter Bates leads the way with 18 of those goals, the most in the league. He has 34 points in all, and that total is the best in the NCHA.

Marian is winless in its last three games and will have its hands full playing one of the top teams in the country. The Sabres need to be at their best in this home and home series, and a quick start is the key to having a chance to pull off an upset.

St. Norbert, 4-1 and 5-2