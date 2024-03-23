NCAA D-III Men’s Hockey Championship Picks – March 23, 2024

The national championship game has a lot to live up to following Thursday’s outstanding semifinal games where hockey fans were treated with great action from start to finish and no overtime was required to decide the entrants for the championship contest. It is a great story with Hobart seeking to win back-to-back titles, the first team since 2011 and 2012 St. Norbert to do so. On the other side is the real “home team” in Trinity, who despite wearing their blue sweaters, will have a raucous home following in their barn as they seek their first title since 2015. These two teams have met before this season, back in December, 2023 where Hobart eked out a one-goal win and not surprisingly, goaltenders Damon Beaver and Devon Bobak were stellar for their respective teams. A lot more at stake in this contest with a large NCAA championship trophy to be had to the winner of the season’s final contest.

The battle between the writers with NCAA picks currently stands with Brian Lester (8-3) at the top and in control leading myself (7-4) and Chris Sugar (5-6) with just Saturday’s title game remaining. The battle continues on the way to the 2023-2024 national championship. Here this week’s picks from the USCHO D-III writers with the outcome determining the final pool results:

Saturday, March 23, 2024

NCAA Semifinal Round

(3) Trinity v. (1) Hobart

TC – The Statesmen have been essentially the best team in the country all season and now have a hard 60 minutes, or more of hockey to hold the tangible evidence of their dominant season. The orange and white come in with focus and purpose and a familiar opponent who is dangerous in any rink but especially so in their own. Goaltending between two of the nation’s elite netminders (Damon Beaver & Devon Bobak) is going to keep the scoring low as been the case in each of the last two meetings between the two teams which were decided by 2-1 scores. Hard not to like the defending champs in this one but what fun would that be if all the writers picked it the same way. While I really like the Hobart pick, I will create some drama and go the NESCAC route with the Bantams in an “upset” that has been the theme of this entire season. Games like this always seem to be decided by someone you don’t expect to score the goal and this game is no different as Christian Hayes stuns Hobart with a huge goal in overtime for the win – Trinity, 2-1

BL – We are down to the last game of the year and Trinity is the only team standing between Hobart and a second consecutive national championship.

The Statesmen are the No. 1 team in the nation and have won 13 consecutive games. Trinity is No. 3 in the country and have won 13 in a row as well.

These two teams played once this season, and interestingly enough, it was in Hartford, where this national title game will be played. In that game on Dec. 9, Hobart prevailed 2-1.

The game is sold out and Trinity basically has home ice here as its in the title game for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

I have a feeling this is going to be close. Maybe even go to overtime. Both team advanced here with 2-1 wins in the semifinals. This should be fun to watch, but in the end,

But I have to go with the nation’s top team here. Hobart hoists the trophy when it’s all said and done. Hobart, 3-2

CS – Trinity played a stellar game vs Adrian on Thursday, winning 2-1 over the Bulldogs who looked unbeatable as of late. The Bantams goaltender Devon Bobak is playing great, they’ll need him to continue to do so if they want to defeat Hobart who leads in nearly every main statistical category.

The Statesman played a close game with Utica, they could’ve had more than their three goals, but so could’ve Utica, so you can’t say what didn’t happen. They’ve done what they’ve had to do pretty much all this season, they’ll adapt to whatever they have to play against. Hobart 3-1

So, Brian and Chris have taken the Statesmen and I have become the contrarian, going with the home team and Trinity. This is the culmination of the 2023-24 season and the matchup is super enticing. If you are a fan of the game, then strap in for this one which is expected to be played at breakneck pace and skill to the delight of all fans regardless of affiliation. The only game left on the D-III calendar decides the champions – “Drop the Puck!”