No. 14 Cornell downs St. Lawrence to earn Whitelaw Cup as ECAC Hockey champs, Big Red off to NCAA tournament

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Jonathan Castagna scored two goals to lead No. 14 Cornell over St. Lawrence 3-1 Saturday night at 1980 Herb Brooks Arena to claim the Whitelaw Cup as ECAC Hockey playoff champions.

The win also gets the Big Red, who won the tournament for the first time in 14 years, into the NCAA tournament.

Castagna pots the first goal in the ECAC Championship game! #ECACHockey x #TheEducatedDecision

pic.twitter.com/k9m29AH3se — ECAC Hockey (@ecachockey) March 23, 2024

Jack O’Leary added an empty-net goal for Cornell, which won its 13th Whitelaw Cup, and Ian Shane made 31 saves between the pipes.

Dalton Bancroft and Hank Kempf had two assists in the win.

For the Saints, Cameron Buhl scored the lone goal and goaltender Ben Kraws finished with 26 stops.