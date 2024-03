NCAA Division I women’s hockey All-Americans unveiled for 2023-24 season

The top 13 women’s hockey players in the nation have been recognized as 2023-24 CCM/AHCA women’s Division I All-Americans.

First Team

Gwyneth Philips, GR, Northeastern, Goalie

Nicole Gosling, SR, Clarkson, Defense

Caroline Harvey, SO, Wisconsin, Defense

Izzy Daniel, SR, Cornell, Forward

Casey O’Brien, SR, Wisconsin, Forward

Kirsten Simms, SO, Wisconsin, Forward

Second Team

Michelle Pasiechnyk, SR, Clarkson, Goalie

Cayla Barnes, GR, Ohio State, Defense

Sydney Morrow, SO, Colgate, Defense

Haley Winn, JR, Clarkson, Defense

Sarah Fillier, SR, Princeton, Forward

Tessa Janecke, SO, Penn State, Forward

Danielle Serdachny, GR, Colgate, Forward