NCAA D-III Men’s Hockey Championship Game: Hobart goes back to back, downs Trinity 2-0

In a game that lived up to its billing, Hobart completed the mission of back-to-back championships with a 2-0 win over Trinity on Saturday night. The Statesmen were led by Luke Aquaro who scored late in the second period and Matthew Iasenza who sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final half minute to defeat a determined Bantams squad.

“We knew who they were,” said head coach Mark Taylor. “they have been among the best teams in the country all season and we knew this was a battle with both teams having great players at every position, from goaltending to defense and forwards.”

The game started fast with both teams going hard to the net early looking to create traffic in front of two of the best goaltenders in the country in Damon Beaver and Devon Bobak. It was Trinity who forced the first penalty of the game on Hobart’s Connor Lally but the tenacious Hobart penalty kill didn’t allow a shot on the man advantage.

Beaver later made a huge save off a defensive zone face-off flashing out the left pad to keep the Bantams off the board.

At 11:23, Trinity’s Connor Sedlak left the game with a cut forcing Trinity to juggle their lines and Hobart started to put some added offensive zone pressure with Luke Aquaro’s line garnering several chances including Shane shell’s attempted redirection at the top of the crease which was turned away by the Side Watson Award winner, Bobak.

Both teams saw early chances in the second period turned away by the netminders as Christian Hayes just missed on the short side from the goal line extended for Trinity while Beaver also made a couple big stops in traffic to keep the game scoreless. Both teams were ineffective on the power play in producing any goals and the Aquaro line finally broke through very late in the period for a Hobart lead.

Jonah Alexander got the puck to a speeding Aquaro who tucked his shot under Bobak with just 1:01 remaining on the clock for huge goal as the teams closed out the second period. The goal was Aquaro’s 100th point for the Statesmen where he becomes the twelfth player (also wears #12) to achieve the milestone in the program.

The third period saw the Bantams ramp up the physical play as they looked to pressure Hobart into mistakes in the defensive zone. Teddy Griffin missed a great chance form the face-off circle high to the left of Beaver and Matthew Iasenza did the same for Hobart on a 2-on-2 rush in transition for the Statesmen.

Trinity’s last opportunity came as Tanner Hartman took a holding penalty at 11:15 but the relentless pressure of the Hobart penalty kill backed by Beaver limited any quality shots on goal. The pace over the final ten minutes was frantic with neither team able to change the scoreboard. Trinity pulled Beaver with just under two minutes remaining in regulation time and could not sustain any serious pressure or puck presence in dangerous areas as they sought the tying goal. Despite missing several empty-net opportunities, Hobart finally put the game out of reach as forward Matthew Iasenza broke up the play at center ice and deposited the puck in the back of the empty cage to make the score 2-0 with just 25 seconds remaining.

Iasenza who was unable to play in last year’s national championship run due to injury, was a fitting goal-scorer to seal the Hobart win as the team celebrates more for each other than themselves.

“As close as the team is on the ice they are better off it,” said Taylor. “I really wanted this title for this group. They have worked hard and built an incredible bond on and off the ice. I kept telling Luke [Aquaro], Shane [Shell] and Jonah [Alexander] they were a roll away from something big and it was great to see them so dominant this weekend and netting the game-winning goal. Luke had been through a lot with hand, wrist and ankle injuries and just kept working hard. The 28 (Artem Buzoverya) line has been a horse for us all season, but Luke’s line was terrific tonight and they got rewarded for the effort.”

Devon Bobak stopped 32 of 33 shots for Trinity while Damon Beaver recorded the shutout win with 24 saves for Hobart.

The All-Tournament team included goaltender Beaver, forward Aquaro, forward Tanner Hartman and Tournament MVP Austin Mourar from Hobart along with defenseman John Campomenosi and forward James Barbour from Trinity.

For Trinity, the loss ended their season at 25-4-1 having fallen just short of winning a national championship on their home ice in front of their devoted and raucous fans.

“I want to thank a lot of people for everything to get the Frozen Four here on campus but I am really sad,” noted Trinity head coach Matt Greason. “I have seen how far we have come as a team and know how close they are as a group. I think it hurts so much because I know how hard it is to get here but I hope Trinity hockey will be back here soon.”