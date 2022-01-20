Report: Union men’s hockey coach Bennett being investigated after allegation, placed on paid administrative leave

According to the Daily Gazette, Union men’s hockey coach Rick Bennett has been placed on paid administrative leave as the college investigates an allegation that was received late Wednesday evening.

Union assistant coach John Ronan will run the team this weekend as the Dutchmen host Brown Friday at 7 p.m. and Yale Saturday at 7 p.m. from Messa Rink.

According to a news release, the team was informed of Bennett’s leave Thursday afternoon.

“The College takes all allegations seriously and immediately began looking into the matter,” the press release said.

Bennett, who led the Dutchmen to the 2014 national championship, joined Union in 2005 and served as assistant coach and associate head coach under Nate Leaman and was promoted to head coach when Leaman left to become the Providence coach in 2011.