Single Wisconsin-St. Thomas women’s hockey game rescheduled for Jan. 31

In efforts to reschedule lost games due to COVID-19 protocols, the WCHA has announced the rescheduling of a single game between Wisconsin and St. Thomas.

On Monday, Jan. 31, Wisconsin will be at St. Thomas for a 7:15 p.m. CDT puck drop.

Wisconsin was previously scheduled to host St. Thomas on Jan. 14-15 before the two-game series was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The Badgers now extend their trip at the end of the month as they travel to face St. Cloud State on Jan. 28-29, before heading an hour and a half south for their Monday, Jan. 31 matchup at St. Thomas.

As announced on Wednesday by the league, the WCHA standings now change to the use of points percentage rather than overall points earned due to an imbalance of the number of WCHA games set to be played. This change in standing calculations is detailed by the WCHA’s COVID-19 protocols as agreed upon by the member schools prior to the start of the season.

Wisconsin women’s hockey season ticket holders will be refunded for the series at the conclusion of the season. Original single-game ticket purchasers for the series will be refunded next week.