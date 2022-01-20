Watch list announced of 28 goalies for 2022 Mike Richter Award as top netminder in NCAA D-I men’s hockey

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced a watch list of 28 goalies who will compete for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goalie in men’s NCAA Division I hockey since 2014.

The 28 goalies come from the United States (16), Canada (8), Sweden (2), Czech Republic (1) and Slovakia (1). Of the U.S. goalies, Minnesota leads the way with five, followed by Michigan and New York with two each. Alaska, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Virginia and Wisconsin can each claim one.

Of the eight Canadian goalies, five are from Ontario, two from Quebec and one from Alberta. Both Quebec goalies come from Dollard Des Ormeaux.

There are three freshmen, seven sophomores, 11 juniors, two seniors and five graduate students among those recognized.

A committee of voters — made up of a cross section of coaches, administrators, scouts and media — will pare this list down to approximately 15 names within the next two weeks and then ultimately choose the winner who will be announced in April during the Frozen Four. A similar award to recognize the top female goalie in the NCAA is also presented by the HCA.

2021-22 Mike Richter Award Watch List

Atlantic Hockey

Gavin Abric, Army West Point (SO – Hayward, WI)

Jacob Barczewski, Canisius (JR – O’Fallon, MO)

Evan DeBrouwer, Bentley (GR – Blenheim, ON)

Big Ten

Ryan Bischel, Notre Dame (JR — Medina, MN)

Drew DeRidder, Michigan State (SR – Fenton, MI)

Jakub Dobeš, Ohio State (FR- Ostrava, Czech Republic)

Matthew Galajda, Notre Dame (GR — Aurora, ON)

Jared Moe, Wisconsin (JR – New Prague, MN)

Erik Portillo, Michigan (SO — Gothenburg, Sweden)

CCHA

Dryden McKay, Minnesota State (SR – Downers Grove, IL)

Blake Pietila, Michigan Tech (JR – Howell, MI)

ECAC Hockey

Ethan Haider, Clarkson (SO – Maples Grove, MN)

Connor Murphy, Union (JR — Hudson Falls, NY)

Yaniv Perets, Quinnipiac (SO* – Dollard Des Ormeaux, PQ)

Ian Shane, Cornell (FR — Manhattan Beach, CA)

*Entered school mid-season 2020-21. Will be a first-semester sophomore when QU returns to school.

Hockey East

Gabe Carriere, Vermont (SO — Ottawa, ON)

Drew Commesso, Boston University (SO – Norwell, MA)

Darion Hanson, UConn (GR — East Bethel, MN)

Devon Levi, Northeastern (SO — Dollard Des Ormeaux, PQ)

Matt Murray, UMass (GR – St. Albert, AB)

Owen Savory, UMass Lowell (JR — Cambridge, ON)

Jaxson Stauber, Providence (JR – Plymouth, MN)

NCHC

Dominic Basse, Colorado College (SO — Alexandria, VA)

Brandon Bussi, Western Michigan (JR — Sound Beach, NY)

Magnus Chrona, Denver (JR — Stockholm, Sweden)

Ryan Fanti, Minnesota Duluth (JR – Thunder Bay, ONT)

Dávid Hrenák, SCSU (GR – Povazska Bystrica, Slovakia)

Isaiah Saville, Omaha (JR – Anchorage, AK)

Past Richter Award Recipients

2014 – Connor Hellebuyck, UMass Lowell

2015 – Zane McIntyre, North Dakota

2016 – Thatcher Demko, Boston College

2017 – Tanner Jaillet, Denver

2018 – Cale Morris, Notre Dame

2019 – Cayden Primeau, Northeastern

2020 – Jeremy Swayman, Maine

2021 – Jack LaFontaine, Minnesota