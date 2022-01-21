Corsairs hoping for MASCAC recovery

With virtually every MASCAC team at a standstill since the change of the calendar to 2022, the Massachusetts-Dartmouth Corsairs, like their conference compatriots, are hoping to return to real games next week and find a way to re-schedule four postponed contests in advance of a conference tournament next month. For a team that has been back on campus since December 29, 2021, the recent positive testing has further extended the lack of practice and team interaction on top of the lack of competitive game action which shows just one game played in the New Year.

“It really has been a lot of bad timing,” noted head coach Eric Noack. “First it was one team and then another and another and to a large extent all of the teams have been impacted by positive tests. Right now, we have four postponed conference games that we are going to have to find a way to make up, but it is already mid-January, and we may end up with a Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday schedule in the last few weeks to get the games in. All this assumes no other virus issues, but the league and the coaches have been collaborating to re-schedule the games and we hope we can get the teams playing so they are ready for the conference tournament next month. We are all being realistic so we will see what is possible.”

If everything works out, the Corsairs could be back on the ice on Friday and playing games next week starting with a scheduled non-conference game with Rivier on Saturday before resuming MASCAC play next week. Like several teams with some super seniors, the Corsairs do have some experience to fall back on, but the coaching staff wants to see players back on the ice for the upperclassman who came back looking to finish their career on the ice for the program.

I really want this for the whole team but especially the kids that came here for graduate school to use their remaining eligibility,” noted Noack. “I think they were hoping for a 24-game plus season and hopefully we will get there, but it is going to be challenge with remaining calendar in the regular season. One of our team’s advantages is that we have an experienced roster that includes the same three captains from last season, the same power play unit and a group of players that has improved their game in the first half. All of those should help us contend for a top two position that earns home ice and a first round bye in the conference tournament.”

A key contributor for the Corsairs has been forward Dillon Radin, who through 13 games leads the team in goals and points (10-14-24) and is among the leaders in the nation with his offensive numbers. What is most impressive is Radin has produced at almost a goal a game clip without large numbers from special teams play.

“You see a special season like Dillon has going and you just want him to have a chance to cap it off and maybe have one of those special scoring seasons,” said Noack. “He may not be an end-to-end of the ice kind of player but he at his best during 5-on-5 play. He has great hands and is a very good finisher. He just has that goal-scorer sense where he sees the hole and gets the puck to the net through the crowd and past the goaltender and everyone wonders how he did that. He literally creates things out of nothing and that has helped his linemates who are also having very good years. I think it is going to be fun to see what he does when we get back to playing, hopefully next week.”

The Corsairs currently sit in second place in MASCAC play and are scheduled to travel to play Westfield State and Worcester State next weekend. With postponed games being re-scheduled the Corsairs and other MASCAC teams will likely be playing three times per week right into February to have a fully represented season.

“We are really focused on what is realistic and safe for the players,” stated Noack. “All of these players have been through so much just trying to play so hopefully all of the teams having gone through the protocols will give us a chance to finish the season on the ice.”