Previously postponed Minnesota Duluth-St. Cloud State men’s hockey series rescheduled for Feb. 8, Feb. 22

The NCHC series between Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State, originally slated for January 7-8, has been rescheduled for a pair of Tuesday nights in February, the NCHC and St. Cloud State announced Wednesday.

UMD and SCSU will now square off on Tuesday, Feb. 8 and Tuesday, Feb. 22 with both games at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Start time for both Tuesday contests is 6 p.m. CT.

Both rescheduled games between UMD and SCSU will be available on NCHC.tv.

The original series between the Bulldogs and Huskies, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7-8 in St. Cloud, had to be postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Minnesota Duluth hockey program at the time. The teams will still face off as scheduled to end the regular season, as well, on March 4-5 in Duluth.

All previously postponed NCHC games this season have now been rescheduled.