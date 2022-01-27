RIT, Sacred Heart to play makeup men’s hockey game Feb. 1 on neutral ice at Army West Point’s Tate Rink

RIT and Sacred Heart have rescheduled the second of their two postponed Atlantic Hockey games from earlier this month.

The Tigers and Pioneers will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 1 on neutral ice at the U.S. Military Academy’s Tate Rink. Puck drop for the contest is set for 2 p.m. ET.

The game will be streamed live on FloHockey.tv but will be played without fans in attendance due to visitor restrictions currently in place at West Point.

Sacred Heart will skate as the home team in this game, which was originally slated to be played Jan. 2, 2022 at the Pioneers’ home arena, Webster Bank Arena, in Bridgeport, Conn. That game was part of a postponed two-game AHA series scheduled for Jan. 1-2. The first game of that series was played Jan. 11 at RIT with the Tigers coming away with a 3-2 win.