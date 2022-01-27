D-III East Hockey Game Picks – January 27, 2022

It’s the final weekend in January which means the sprint to the end of the regular season is on! The conference standings are all tight and taking care of your own business first is what teams have to do now on the ice. Many teams are now playing three games per week with make-ups in full swing as the calendar days wind down. Personally, I need to step up my prognostication accuracy if I am going to be post-season worthy. Last week I finished at 6-3-0 (.667) which was a trend in the right direction moving my overall numbers of 58-34-6 (.622) incrementally higher. Conference battles will bring out great competition and some dark horses are emerging across the region. These are this week’s picks:

Thursday, January 27, 2022

Massachusetts-Dartmouth v. Westfield State

The Corsairs have been anxious to return to action and won’t take long for Dillon Radin and company to get back to scoring goals. A fast start and good special teams are the difference against the Owls – UMD, 4-2

Friday, January 28, 2022

Salve Regina v. Curry (10)

The Seahawks have very quietly been challenging towards the top of the CCC standings but now face a talented Curry squad who is still unbeaten on home ice. It is a tough game that takes overtime to decide – Curry, 3-2

Babson (9) v. Skidmore

The hottest team in the NEHC is Skidmore and playing on the big sheet plays to their benefit against a very talented Babson team looking to rebound to their winning ways in conference play. Tate Brandon is the difference for the Thoroughbreds – Skidmore, 3-1

Trinity v. Amherst

The Mammoths have found their game in recent weeks while Trinity continues to be up-and-down from week to week. The friendly confines of Orr Rink and the hot goaltending of Dan Dachille help obtain some big NESCAC points – Amherst, 2-1

Canton v. Albertus Magnus

This battle of independents is going to be an offensive game that may take overtime to decide. The Falcons score late to take the win – Albertus Magnus, 5-4

Geneseo (2) v. Plattsburgh

The Knights had a break last weekend where many SUNYAC teams returned to conference action. They face a Plattsburgh team that wants to show they are a contender. Visitors eke it out with a late goal – Geneseo, 4-3

King’s v. Wilkes (8)

The Colonels have a lot of firepower, and it is all on display against King’s in this UCHC battle. Flynn, Barrow and company start fast to take the win. – Wilkes, 7-3

Saturday, January 29, 2022

Utica (3) v. Stevenson

The Mustangs host the conference leaders looking to send a message as the playoffs approach. Pioneer depth and goaltender Chris Janzen help earn the win where empty-net goals account for the final margin – Utica, 5-2

Fredonia v. Oswego

The Lakers are rolling right now with balanced scoring and great goaltending from Steven Kozikoski. No goalie goals for the Blue Devils this week – Oswego, 4-2

Colby v. Bowdoin

The rivalry games are always a challenge to pick, and this rivalry finds both teams playing good hockey at the right time of the year. Neither team looking for the 1.5 point outcome – Colby, 3-2

Rivier v. Anna Maria

The AmCats have found their offensive game in 2022 and take advantage of the renewed scoring against the Raiders. Special teams are the difference in an entertaining contest – AMC, 5-3

Hobart (6) v. Massachusetts-Boston

The Beacons have played everyone tough in their push for a home ice playoff spot. Hobart loves playing playoff style hockey and win this one with a late goal – Hobart, 2-1

Fitchburg State v. Plymouth State

The Falcons knocked off the Panthers as MASCAC returned from COVID protocols last week. Payback is definitely on the home team’s mind as they look to maintain their position at the top of the standings – PSU, 2-1

St. Michael’s v. St. Anselm

The Hawks need to get their game in high gear if they want to qualify for the NE-10 tournament. Nothing like a great rival to help the competitive juices flow – St. Anselm, 4-2

The conference action kicks into high gear for the remainder of the schedule. Throw in some makeup games and the standings should be very dynamic over the next few weeks. – “Drop the Puck!”