Holland playing key role in Augsburg’s success

Gavin Holland was a last-minute arrival to Augsburg, but it’s safe to say the Auggie standout has made every minute count as a key player for the fourth-ranked team in the latest DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll.

“I didn’t have a (junior hockey) spot my second year and a friend of mine said go check out Augsburg,” Holland said. “I went two weeks before school started for a visit and loved it. They took me in last-second and it’s been a dream. I couldn’t have asked for a better spot than this.”

Holland has emerged as one of the top players in the MIAC. In fact, he is top five in the league in points (20) and goals (11).

Two seasons ago, Holland earned honorable mention All-MIAC honors, scoring 12 goals and dishing out three assists.

He said he feels good about where his game is at this point in his career.

“My game hasn’t changed too much the last couple of years. But I feel like I have continued on an upward trend.”

He noted that one of his biggest improvements, though, has been his ability to cash in on opportunities.

“The biggest thing for me is being elusive in the offensive zone and finding the soft areas where I can get open and find spots to get pucks on net,” Holland said. “I like being a playmaker.”

The Auggies have thrived as a team offensively, scoring 68 goals, with eight players tallying four or more. Nine players have recorded at least 10 points on the season.

That balance has been instrumental in the team’s success. Augsburg is 17-2 overall, boasts a MIAC-leading 9-1 mark and has won eight consecutive games.

“There’s never a worry no matter what line is out there,” Holland said. “We expect that line to get shots on net and get Grade A opportunities. It’s electric to watch, and as a player, it’s fun to be a part of it. Up and down the lineup we have guys that can put the puck in the net.”

Holland is glad the Auggies have been able to get their games in this season after the COVID-19 pandemic limited them to just five games.

Holland said it’s also been fun playing under the direction of first-year head coach Greg May, an alum of the school.

“We weren’t sure how things would go, but we felt very confident when we met him,” Holland said. “He does a great job keeping us in shape and on track, and making sure we are professional about everything on and off the ice.”

Augsburg is hoping to win a MIAC championship for the first time since 2019 and take this season as far as it can.

“We have goals past just winning the MIAC,” Holland said. “We want to take it the whole way and we feel we have the ability to do it if we keep working hard.”