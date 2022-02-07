Former Rensselaer men’s hockey standout Bauer gifts $2 million to school for head coaching position endowment

Rensselaer announced Monday the establishment of the C. Lloyd Bauer ’55 Endowed Men’s Varsity Ice Hockey Coach.

The $2 million gift will be funded by Rensselaer alum and former men’s varsity hockey player Lloyd Bauer, class of 1955.

“Rensselaer athletics are the cornerstone of community on our campus and at the heart of providing an all-encompassing experience for our students,” said Rensselaer president Shirley Ann Jackson in a statement. “The legacy of Rensselaer hockey is integral to keeping that tradition alive, not only for our students, alumni and alumnae, but our surrounding communities as well.

“I thank Dr. Bauer and his wife for their commitment to helping this legacy continue to thrive.”

Bauer was recruited by legendary coach Ned Harkness in 1951 and played varsity hockey for Rensselaer for all four years. He was a member of the NCAA Division I championship team in 1954 and graduated from Rensselaer in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering. He received a Master of Engineering in 1959, and a Doctor of Engineering in 1961, both from Yale University. In 1984, he received the degree of Docteur ès sciences honoris causa from l`École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne.

Bauer is currently professor emeritus at Carnegie Mellon University.

Bauer and his wife, Janet, have made several gifts to Rensselaer over the years to endow the Charles W. and Dorothy F. Bauer Scholarship in memory of Dr. Bauer’s parents, who always emphasized the value of education.

“Education is something that cannot be lost or stolen, and provides the gateway to a better life,” said Dr. Bauer. “You can be at the top of everything at one moment in time, but then it fades away. Education will never fade away, and this gift will make a lasting impact.”

This is the second endowed head coach position at Rensselaer, the women’s head soccer coach being the first.