Division I Women’s Hockey: Weekend Wrap, February 7, 2022

Bemidji State at (1) Minnesota

Goalie Lauren Bench earned a shutout in her 100th career start and six different Gophers lit the lamp as Minnesota cruised a 7-0 win on Friday. Payton Hemp led the Gophers with two goals. Catie Skaja, Savannah Norcross, Audrey Wethington, Amy Potomak and Abigail Boreen each added a goal and an assist in the win. Saturday’s game was tough fought, with the teams trading goals through the first two periods. Emily Brown scored for Minnesota with about six minutes to go in the opening frame, but Taylor Nelson responded for Bemidji State and tied the game up just 32 seconds later. Taylor Heise scored the first of her two goals midway through the second to make it 2-1, but again, the Beavers responded quickly. Graysen Myers tied the game at two 15 seconds later. Less than 90 seconds after that, Norcross scored what would prove to be the game-winner to make it 3-2. Boreen made it 4-2 before the end of the second and Heise scored a short-handed tally late in the third to give Minnesota the 5-2 win and weekend sweep.

(2) Ohio State at Minnesota State

On Friday, Paetyn Levis had two goals and two assists, Liz Schepers had three assists and Jenna Buglioni lit the lamp twice to lead Ohio State to a 5-0 win. In the second game, Sophie Jaques had three assists to give her 47 points on the year, setting a new Ohio State record for points in a season by a blueliner. Lexi Templeman, Buglioni and Gabby Rosenthal had the Buckeyes up 3-0 early in the second before Jessica Kondas got the Mavericks on the board. In the third, Madison Bizal, Schepers, Jennifer Gardiner and Rosenthal all scored to make it a 7-1 win and weekend sweep for Ohio State.

(3) Northeastern at Merrimack

Skylar Fontaine scored 29 seconds into the game and the Huskies didn’t look back as they took a 5-0 win over the Warriors. Maureen Murphy led Northeastern with two goals and three assists. Katy Knoll and Maddie Mills also scored in the game.

(5) Minnesota Duluth at (4) Wisconsin

The Badgers out-shot the Bulldogs 45-16, but JoJo Chobak was stellar in net for UMD and Elizabeth Giguere scored twice in the final seven minutes to ensure the game was out of reach to give UMD a 3-0 win. Gabby Krause scored the game-winner just 3:42 into the game and then the Bulldogs smothered the Badgers, tallying 20 blocks and keeping them off the board. Giguere had a beauty of a goal to beat Kennedy Blair for the second goal, putting the game out of reach and added an empty-netter to close out the game. In the second game of the weekend, the Badgers responded with a 5-1 win on the back of a Daryl Watts hat trick. She is now fifth for all-time points in the NCAA with 284 and is one point away from moving into a tie for third place in NCAA history with Julie Chu and Jocelyn Lamoureaux. Watts opened the scoring on the power play midway through the first period. Makenna Webster doubled the lead 36 seconds into the second period and Watts got her second 36 seconds after that. She completed the hat trick with a short-handed goal halfway through the game. Kailee Skinner got Minnesota Duluth on the board a few minutes into the final frame, but Caitlin Schneider’s goal a few minutes later ended any momentum and gave Wisconsin the 5-1 win and weekend split.

(6) Harvard at (7) Colgate

Special teams were the difference maker in this game as Colgate used four power play goals to build up to a 6-2 win over the Crimson. After an even, scoreless first, Anne Bloomer put Harvard up 1-0 just 14 seconds into the second period. Colgate responded by rattling off three straight goals. Kalty Kaltounkova scored first on the player advantage and then at even strength to give Colgate a 2-1 lead. Katilyn O’Donohoe lit the lamp on the power play to make it 3-1 Raiders. Kristin Della Rovere had Harvard’s only extra-attacker goal to cut the lead to 3-2 just before the end of the period. In the third, Tanner Gates and Rosy Demers each scored on the advantage and Sammy Smigliani topped off the 6-2 win with a goal late in the game.

(6) Harvard at Cornell

The Crimson secured their 12th Ivy League title with a 6-3 win over Cornell on Saturday. In the first, Becca Gilmore opened the scoring, but Kaitlin Jockims responded for Cornell and the teams were tied at one at the first intermission. Kristi Della Rovere and Maryna Macdonald scored early in the second to give Harvard a 3-1 lead, but Cornell clawed their way back. Rory Guilday lit the lamp a minute before the second period break and Lily Delianedis scored in the first few minutes of the final frame to tie the game at three. But the Crimson showed the grit that has helped them become one of the top ranked teams in the country, capitalizing twice on the power play with goals from Gilmore and Kyla Willoughby before Emma Buckles scored a shorty in the waning minutes to give Harvard the win and championship.

(7) Colgate at Cornell

The Raiders took a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Sammy Smigliani, but Gabbie Rud scored with just 13.7 left on the clock in the opening frame to tie it up. Gillis Frechette gave Cornell the lead in the second frame and Rory Guilday put the game out of reach early in the third. Dara Grieg scored her 17th of the season to narrow the lead, but Colgate couldn’t complete the comeback and Cornell took this one 3-2.

(8) Quinnipiac at Clarkson

Logan Angers made a season-high 33 saves and Courtney Vorster scored in overtime to lift Quinnipiac over Clarkson on Friday. Taylor House scored on the power play to give Quinnipiac a 1-0 lead in the first. That stood as the only tally until Jenna Goodwin tied the game for Clarkson early in the third. The game needed extra time to find a winner, where Vorster’s shot from the point deflected past Michelle Pasiechnyk to give the Bobcats the 2-1 win.

(8) Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence

In a rare occurrence, Quinnipiac played three games last weekend, including two in a row with the same opponent. The change in routine wasn’t kind to the Bobcats, who dropped both games to the Saints. On Saturday, Rachel Bjorgan took the puck nearly coast to coast to put St. Lawrence up 1-0 early. The Bobcats tied the game late in the third on a goal from Kate Reilly. Kristina Bahl scored her third of the season to put St. Lawrence back on top in the second and then the Saints held off Quinnipiac’s pressure for the rest of the game to come away with the 2-1 win. On Sunday, 12 of the 19 skaters St. Lawrence dressed earned a point in a solid 5-1 win. Abby Hustler and Kristen Guerriero led the Saints with a goal and an assist each. Melissa Jeffries, Suyeon Eom and Laura Cote also scored for St. Lawrence. Olivia Mobley was the goal scorer for Quinnipiac.

(9) Yale at RPI

Yale coach Mark Bolding earned his 300th career win as the Bulldogs defeated RPI 3-0 on Friday. Elle Hartje led the team with a goal and an assist. She scored on the power play in the second to put the Bulldogs up 1-0. Tess Dettling scored short-handed in the third to double the lead and Rebecca Foggia closed out the win.

(9) Yale at Union

The Bulldogs set a new program record for wins in a season, earning their 18th with a 7-0 win over Union. Tess Dettling lit the lamp three times, including her second shorty of the weekend. Charlotte Welch added a power play tally and a short-handed goal in the win.

(10) Connecticut at Boston University

It looked like the Huskies were going to take an overtime win on Friday, but a quick whistle nullified Natalie Snodgrass’ goal and UConn had to settle for a tie, with BU taking the shootout win and extra conference point. The only scoring in this game came in a four minute stretch of the second period. Viki Harkness put one over Callie Shanahan’s shoulder to put the Huskies up 1-0. But Mackenna Parker tied the game minutes later with a short-handed goal. She also scored the shootout-winner, as well.

(10) Connecticut at New Hampshire

Natalie Snodgrass opened the scoring just 16 seconds in before Danielle Fox rattled off a natural hat trick, scoring three times in about 16 minutes of game time. Snodgrass bookended things with a goal in the third to make it a 5-0 win for Connecticut.

(10) Vermont at Maine

Vermont won their eighth-straight game – a program record – on Friday. Theresa Schafzahl scored midway through the third period to put the Catamounts on the board. Ellice Murphy extended the lead to 2-0 in the third. Maine fought back with a goal from Ida Kuoppala, but Vermont held off the comeback and earned the 2-1 win. On Saturday, they extended their win streak and won a program-record 19th game on the season with a 3-1 win. Alyssa Holmes and Hailey Burns had the Catamounts up 2-0 after two. In the third, Maine pushed back, outshooting Vermont 11-6. Morgan Trimper cut the lead in half, but Corinne McCool scored again for UVM to ensure the win.