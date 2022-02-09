Miami grad Miele chosen U.S. men’s hockey captain for 2022 Winter Olympics; Ness (Minnesota), Kampfer (Michigan), Cates (Minnesota Duluth) named alternates

Former Miami forward Andy Miele has been named captain of the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team, with defensemen Steven Kampfer (Michigan) and Aaron Ness (Minnesota) and forward Noah Cates (Minnesota Duluth) tabbed as alternate captains.

“We have a great leadership group with Andy, Aaron, Steven and Noah,” said Team USA coach David Quinn in a statement. “There’s a lot of leaders in our room, and to get to our ultimate goal of winning gold, it will take everyone moving forward together.”

Miele is in his second season playing for the KHL’s Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod. He has represented the U.S. on the international stage in two previous IIHF Men’s World Championships, including 2011 and 2014. Miele has worn the “A” with four previous teams, including Lehigh Valley (2016-17), Portland (2012-13, 2013-14), Miami (2010-11) and the Chicago Steel (2006-07).

Ness, who currently plays for the AHL’s Providence Bruins, is representing the U.S. on the international stage for the second time after helping Team USA to the bronze medal at the 2008 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship. He served as captain for the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers in 2014-15 and was an alternate captain for the team the season before. Additionally, Ness was as an alternate captain for the Gophers in 2010-11 and for the Roseau (Minn.) High School hockey team in 2007-08.

Kampfer is in his first season at Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL. The 2022 Olympic Winter Games mark his first senior level appearance on the international stage representing the U.S., however, he did play in the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup in the 2005-06 season and served as an alternate captain. Over his professional career, Kampfer has competed in 231 NHL games over parts of nine seasons.

Cates is in his third season playing for Minnesota Duluth and the 2021-22 campaign marks his second serving as team captain. Cates, who helped the U.S. to a silver medal at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, was also captain of the Stillwater (Minn.) High School hockey team in 2016-17.