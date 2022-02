The Notre Dame-Wisconsin series in Madison will now be played on Saturday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Kohl Center.

Saturday’s game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET, while Sunday’s series finale will begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Broadcast and/or streaming information will be announced at a later date.

The series had been scheduled for Feb. 10-11 but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Wisconsin program.