USCHO BETTOR’S EDGE: Plenty of battles between nationally-ranked opponents as the college hockey season begins to wind down

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

That’s a pretty good cliche that is used in everyday life, but it also can apply to sports wagering.

It’s just as easy for someone to hate a team and avoid wagering on them as it is for another to see the ultimate value. This being Super Bowl week, you will hear everyone talking about why the Los Angeles Rams are a lock to win. But you’ll find plenty of people also finding value in the underdog.

I feel like that should be the exact same thing we find here each week. USCHO places the pressure on 10 reporters who all have had extensive careers covering college hockey to make their own selections and maybe serve as a guide to the average bettor who wants to wager a couple of dollars on some men’s college puck.

Many weeks this season, our “experts” haven’t been very good. Last week was not one of those weeks. In fact, 3 of 10 writers went a perfect 5-for-5 and no one was worse than 3-2. Does that symbolize any sort of grand knowledge? Heck no.

That said, those who went 5-for-5 would’ve had a healthy payday had they parlayed those five bets. A $100 wager on a five-team parlay paid $1713.98, not a bad days work.

This week’s picks present a lot more questions than answers. The staff is pretty much split on a battle of Boston University and Providence, maybe providing a decent payout if BU (+140) were to hit. Conversely, no one is touching Minnesota Duluth (+145) when they travel to red-hot Denver (-180).

I guess we’ll see a week from now if any of these bets deliver.

As usual, a disclaimer:

Understand, this is for entertainment purposes only. USCHO.com is not a licensed gambling platform and no money may be wagered through this site or any subsidiary of USCHO.

All games are the first games when they occur in a two-game series, unless noted. Monday games are marked appropriately.

Enjoy and, if you bet, may you be successful.

(Games marked with an asterisks * have odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook)

No. 7 Minnesota (-105) at No. 8 Ohio State (-115)*

This might be the best heavyweight tilt in the Big Ten from now until season’s end. Minnesota, despite losing goaltender Jack LaFontaine, has played extremely well of late. And Ohio State is the plucky upstart team that no one predicted could get into a race to win the Big Ten title.

If the Buckeyes are going to pull the ultimate upset – win the Big Ten despite being chosen last in the preseason poll – this weekend and next determines everything as they’ll follow this weekend with a final series against Michigan. The scheduler in the Big Ten did a great job of mixing things up in the final weekends.

Minnesota is 4-1-1 on the road against Ohio State under coach Bob Motzko, something that could be looked at as a positive trend when picking this game that lacks are true favorite.

No. 20 Boston University (+140) at No. 17 Providence (-170)*

Boston University is easily Hockey East’s hottest team (11-1-1 in its last 13) but will be a somewhat sharp underdog when traveling to Providence on Friday. That despite the Friars posting a 9-9-1 mark in Hockey East. Though their 10-3-1 record at home likely had some impact on this line.

Certainly missing Drew Commesso to the Olympics has some influence on BU being such an underdog, but Vinny Duplessis proved twice now that he’s capable to filling the shoes for Team USA’s top goaltender.

It’s difficult to find an edge in this game, so consider taking the money on the Terriers +140 line to bet for value.

No. 15 Northeastern (+130) at No. 13 UMass Lowell (-160)*

Another team missing its goaltender to the Olympics is Northeastern. But TJ Septimphelter proved a very worthy replacement for Devon Levi on Monday when he made 41 saves against Boston College in the Beanpot semifinals.

UMass Lowell is coming off two straight wins after a 1-3-0 stretch that should give this team a little confidence. In the earlier meeting this season, the River Hawks earned a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over the Huskies.

The River Hawks are a solid 8-2-3 at home this season while Northeastern is 7-4-0 in games played outside of Matthews Arena.

No. 6 Minnesota Duluth (+145) at No. 3 Denver (-180)*

This is the only game with a consensus among the USCHO staff and, why not?

Denver is on fire. Since a four-game losing streak in early November, the Pioneers are 15-1-1 and have won eight in a row. It would be difficult to find a more confident team right now.

Minnesota Duluth hasn’t exactly been in fire going 3-4-2 in its last nine games, but they’ve also battled some of the best in the NCHC and non-conference (two game series with No. 1 Minnesota State).

Of late, though, the Bulldogs have owned Denver, going 7-1-1 in their last nine game and 2-0-0 at Magness Arena in that stretch. Will that matter about this surging Pioneers offense? It doesn’t seem likely.

69th Beanpot Tournament (at TD Garden, Boston – Monday, February 14)

Championship: No. 20 Boston University (-130) vs. Northeastern (+110)

For what seemed like decades, Boston University owned the Beanpot tournament, so much so that those involved in it every year once termed it the “BU Invitational.”

But of recent, Northeastern has turned the tables a bit. A team that won four times between 1980 and 1988, never won again until 2018 and since then, the Huskies have won three straight Beanpot trophies. Twice in that span, Northeastern defeated Boston University in the title game.

Only players wearing a Northeastern sweater next Monday will have had any experience winning a Beanpot, which can be a dramatic advantage. But looking at things roster vs. roster, you have to believe Boston University has the deeper bench.

As mentioned above, both teams are playing backup goaltenders as both starters are in Beijing at the Olympics. That won’t detract from the drama of this game, and instead it likely adds to it.

