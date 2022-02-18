Babson’s Black chosen NEHC Player of the Year; Norwich’s Atherton takes top goalie, Hobart’s Aquaro grabs rookie honors

The NEHC has announced the recipients of the league’s major award winners and all-conference and all-rookie teams as selected by the league’s 10 head coaches.

Ryan Black has been named NEHC Player of the Year after posting 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points to pace Babson. He also registered a plus-18 plus/minus rating and notched six game-winning goals in league play. His 33 overall points also ranks him 13th nationally in all of Division III men’s hockey.

Norwich’s Drennen Atherton is NEHC Goaltender of the Year after leading the NEHC in goals-against average (1.78) and save percentage (.933). The senior netminder also ranks 11th in the country in both GAA (1.79) and save percentage (.935). He’s posted a 7-2-5 overall record between the pipes for the Cadets while also recording a shutout on the season.

Luke Aquaro of Hobart has been selected as NEHC Rookie of the Year after posting 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in league play. His 22 points in 16 league games led all rookies, averaging 1.38 points per game. The first-year forward added three power-play goals and recorded a plus-14 plus/minus rating in his rookie campaign.

Hobart’s Mark Taylor was voted NEHC Coach of the Year by his peers after guiding the program to a 13-2-2 record in league and No. 1 seed heading into the NEHC postseason. Overall, the Statesmen are 18-4-2 and lead the NEHC in goals per game (5.18), goals (88), and assists (157). The team is also getting the job done defensively, as their 41 goals against is the second-least allowed by an NEHC program this season.

FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Forward: Ryan Black, Babson

Forward: Chris Peters, UMass Boston

Forward: Alex LaPlante, New England College

Defense: Blake Coffey, Hobart

Defense: Devon Becker, Norwich

Goaltender: Drennen Atherton, Norwich

SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Forward: Mike Egan, Babson

Forward: Aaron Maguyon, Hobart

Forward: Chance Gorman, Elmira

Defense: John Corrigan, Babson

Defense: Austin Mourar, Hobart

Goaltender: Sam Best, UMass Boston

THIRD TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Forward: Ethan Nitkin, UMass Boston

Forward: Clark Kerner, Norwich

Forward: Austin Rook, Skidmore

Forward: Janis Vizbelis, Elmira

Defense: Reid Russell, Skidmore

Defense: Nolan Barrett, UMass Boston

Goaltender: Chris Janzen, Elmira

ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Forward: Luke Aquaro, Hobart

Forward: Clark Kerner, Norwich

Forward: Thomas Kramer, Babson

Defense: Reid Lindsay, Hobart

Defense: Will Dow-Kenny, Skidmore

Defense: Zach Papapetros, Castleton

Goaltender: Tate Brandon, Skidmore