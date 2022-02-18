Babson’s Black chosen NEHC Player of the Year; Norwich’s Atherton takes top goalie, Hobart’s Aquaro grabs rookie honors

The NEHC has announced the recipients of the league’s major award winners and all-conference and all-rookie teams as selected by the league’s 10 head coaches.
Ryan Black has been named NEHC Player of the Year after posting 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points to pace Babson. He also registered a plus-18 plus/minus rating and notched six game-winning goals in league play. His 33 overall points also ranks him 13th nationally in all of Division III men’s hockey.
Norwich’s Drennen Atherton is NEHC Goaltender of the Year after leading the NEHC in goals-against average (1.78) and save percentage (.933). The senior netminder also ranks 11th in the country in both GAA (1.79) and save percentage (.935). He’s posted a 7-2-5 overall record between the pipes for the Cadets while also recording a shutout on the season.
Luke Aquaro of Hobart has been selected as NEHC Rookie of the Year after posting 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in league play. His 22 points in 16 league games led all rookies, averaging 1.38 points per game. The first-year forward added three power-play goals and recorded a plus-14 plus/minus rating in his rookie campaign.
Hobart’s Mark Taylor was voted NEHC Coach of the Year by his peers after guiding the program to a 13-2-2 record in league and No. 1 seed heading into the NEHC postseason. Overall, the Statesmen are 18-4-2 and lead the NEHC in goals per game (5.18), goals (88), and assists (157). The team is also getting the job done defensively, as their 41 goals against is the second-least allowed by an NEHC program this season.
FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Forward: Ryan Black, Babson
Forward: Chris Peters, UMass Boston
Forward: Alex LaPlante, New England College
Defense: Blake Coffey, Hobart
Defense: Devon Becker, Norwich
Goaltender: Drennen Atherton, Norwich
SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Forward: Mike Egan, Babson
Forward: Aaron Maguyon, Hobart
Forward: Chance Gorman, Elmira
Defense: John Corrigan, Babson
Defense: Austin Mourar, Hobart
Goaltender: Sam Best, UMass Boston
THIRD TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Forward: Ethan Nitkin, UMass Boston
Forward: Clark Kerner, Norwich
Forward: Austin Rook, Skidmore
Forward: Janis Vizbelis, Elmira
Defense: Reid Russell, Skidmore
Defense: Nolan Barrett, UMass Boston
Goaltender: Chris Janzen, Elmira
ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
Forward: Luke Aquaro, Hobart
Forward: Clark Kerner, Norwich
Forward: Thomas Kramer, Babson
Defense: Reid Lindsay, Hobart
Defense: Will Dow-Kenny, Skidmore
Defense: Zach Papapetros, Castleton
Goaltender: Tate Brandon, Skidmore