Elmira’s Beaudin named women’s NEHC Player of the Year; Southern Maine’s McKim grabs top rookie, goalie honors

The NEHC women’s division has announced the recipients of the league’s major award winners and all-conference and all-rookie Teams as selected by the league’s ten head coaches.
Eliza Beaudin of Elmira has been named NEHC Player of the Year after posting 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in league play. The senior forward is a key component for the high-octane Soaring Eagles offense as the team averaged 4.65 goals per game to go undefeated in the NEHC. Nationally, Beaudin ranks 16th in Division III women’s hockey with 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists). She’s also added five game-winning tallies on the season.
Southern Maine’s Haley McKim has earned NEHC Goaltender and Rookie of the Year honors after an incredible first season between the pipes for the Huskies. McKim started 17 games in net for USM and posted an 8-6-0 record. Her 1.77 goals-against average ranked fourth in the NEHC while her .942 save percentage ranked second. McKim led the NEHC in total saves this season with 486 over 1,017 minutes played.
John Lauziere was recognized as NEHC Coach of the Year by his peers after guiding USM to a 12-6-0 mark in the NEHC and 15-9-0 record overall. The 15 wins marks the most in the program since the 2002-03 season. The team is ranked third heading into the postseason as they host William Smith in the quarterfinals.
FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Forward: Mikah Baptiste, Norwich
Forward: Ann-Frederique Guay, Norwich
Forward: Eliza Beaudin, Elmira
Defense: Jenny Heath, Elmira
Defense: Morgan Tefft, Norwich
Goaltender: Haley McKim, Southern Maine
SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Forward: Katie Leffler, UMass Boston
Forward: Morgan Mordini, Elmira
Forward: Julia Masotta, Norwich
Defense: Ryanne Mix, Castleton
Defense: Emily Martino, William Smith
Goaltender: Leonie Kuehberger, Elmira
THIRD TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Forward: Emma Crocker, Elmira
Forward: Courtney Gauthier, Castleton
Forward: Shannon Colbert, Southern Maine
Forward: Hannah Tracy, Johnson & Wales
Defense: Georgia McLellan, Plymouth State
Defense: Addie Budington, UMass Boston
Defense: Madi Morton, Elmira
Goaltender: Alexa Berg, Norwich
ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
Forward: Aimee Headland, Norwich
Forward: Taylor Girouard, Norwich
Forward: Katie Wilbert, UMass Boston
Defense: Jess MacLean, Southern Maine
Defense: Katie Manning, Elmira
Goaltender: Haley McKim, Southern Maine