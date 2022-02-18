Elmira’s Beaudin named women’s NEHC Player of the Year; Southern Maine’s McKim grabs top rookie, goalie honors

The NEHC women’s division has announced the recipients of the league’s major award winners and all-conference and all-rookie Teams as selected by the league’s ten head coaches.

Eliza Beaudin of Elmira has been named NEHC Player of the Year after posting 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in league play. The senior forward is a key component for the high-octane Soaring Eagles offense as the team averaged 4.65 goals per game to go undefeated in the NEHC. Nationally, Beaudin ranks 16th in Division III women’s hockey with 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists). She’s also added five game-winning tallies on the season.

Southern Maine’s Haley McKim has earned NEHC Goaltender and Rookie of the Year honors after an incredible first season between the pipes for the Huskies. McKim started 17 games in net for USM and posted an 8-6-0 record. Her 1.77 goals-against average ranked fourth in the NEHC while her .942 save percentage ranked second. McKim led the NEHC in total saves this season with 486 over 1,017 minutes played.

John Lauziere was recognized as NEHC Coach of the Year by his peers after guiding USM to a 12-6-0 mark in the NEHC and 15-9-0 record overall. The 15 wins marks the most in the program since the 2002-03 season. The team is ranked third heading into the postseason as they host William Smith in the quarterfinals.

FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Forward: Mikah Baptiste, Norwich

Forward: Ann-Frederique Guay, Norwich

Forward: Eliza Beaudin, Elmira

Defense: Jenny Heath, Elmira

Defense: Morgan Tefft, Norwich

Goaltender: Haley McKim, Southern Maine

SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Forward: Katie Leffler, UMass Boston

Forward: Morgan Mordini, Elmira

Forward: Julia Masotta, Norwich

Defense: Ryanne Mix, Castleton

Defense: Emily Martino, William Smith

Goaltender: Leonie Kuehberger, Elmira

THIRD TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Forward: Emma Crocker, Elmira

Forward: Courtney Gauthier, Castleton

Forward: Shannon Colbert, Southern Maine

Forward: Hannah Tracy, Johnson & Wales

Defense: Georgia McLellan, Plymouth State

Defense: Addie Budington, UMass Boston

Defense: Madi Morton, Elmira

Goaltender: Alexa Berg, Norwich

ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Forward: Aimee Headland, Norwich

Forward: Taylor Girouard, Norwich

Forward: Katie Wilbert, UMass Boston

Defense: Jess MacLean, Southern Maine

Defense: Katie Manning, Elmira

Goaltender: Haley McKim, Southern Maine