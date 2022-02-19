Atlantic Hockey suspends Bentley’s Pitera one game for boarding penalty Feb. 18 against Air Force

By
-
PITERA

Atlantic Hockey announced Saturday a one-game suspension for Bentley forward Dylan Pitera, effective for the Falcons’ next game.

The suspension is a result of Pitera’s major penalty for boarding and game misconduct, which occurred at the 17:41 mark of the third period in Bentley’s home game on Friday, Feb. 18 against Air Force.

Upon review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension.

Bentley’s next scheduled Division I game is today, Saturday, Feb. 19 at home against Air Force. Pitera is eligible to return for the Falcons’ Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 home game against Holy Cross.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here