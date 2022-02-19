Atlantic Hockey suspends Bentley’s Pitera one game for boarding penalty Feb. 18 against Air Force

Atlantic Hockey announced Saturday a one-game suspension for Bentley forward Dylan Pitera, effective for the Falcons’ next game.

The suspension is a result of Pitera’s major penalty for boarding and game misconduct, which occurred at the 17:41 mark of the third period in Bentley’s home game on Friday, Feb. 18 against Air Force.

Upon review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension.

Bentley’s next scheduled Division I game is today, Saturday, Feb. 19 at home against Air Force. Pitera is eligible to return for the Falcons’ Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 home game against Holy Cross.