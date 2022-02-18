Top-ranked Minnesota State downs Bemidji State; No. 2 Michigan beats No. 11 Ohio State; third-ranked Denver tops No. 6 Western Michigan; No. 9 North Dakota edges No. 7 Minnesota Duluth

Reggie Lutz had a goal and an assist and became the school’s career games played leader as top-ranked Minnesota State downed Bemidji State 5-1 Friday in Mankato, Minn.

With 164 games played, Lutz surpasses Bryce Gervais, who had 163 games played as a Maverick from 2012 to 2016. Another current Minnesota State senior, defenseman Jack McNeely, has also played in 163 games.

Another look at the masterpiece that was @jlivingstone99 goal. pic.twitter.com/a71dFdhWmK — Minnesota State Hockey (@MinnStMHockey) February 19, 2022

Dryden McKay, who stopped 21 shots in the game, is how 28-4-0 for the 2021-22 season.

Benton Maass and Ryan Sandelin both had a pair of assists in the game for the Mavericks.

The win is also the 1,000 in the history of the Minnesota State men’s hockey program. The Mavericks are the 28th program in NCAA Division I men’s hockey to reach the plateau.

No. 2 Michigan 5, No. 11 Ohio State 3

Luke Hughes etched his name in the Michigan hockey record books on Friday night, as his two goals propelled the second-ranked Wolverines to a crucial conference win over No. 11 Ohio State, 5-3.

A late empty-net goal from Hughes sealed the deal for the Wolverines in what was a hard-checking, 60-minute battle inside a sold-out Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Hughes’ two goals give him 15 on the season, a new record for Michigan freshman defensemen.

Blankenburg pulls out the guns after netting his own rebound pic.twitter.com/b8VxHRD3K5 — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 19, 2022

Erik Portillo continued his stellar play by stopping 22 of the 25 Buckeye shots he faced to earn his 24th win of the season.

Thomas Bordeleau scored and added an assist and now has points in 10 of his last 11 games.

No. 3 Denver 4, No. 6 Western Michigan 1

Bobby Brink had three points (goal, two assists) and the Pioneers used three power-play goals to defeat the Broncos 4-1 on Friday night at Lawson Ice Arena.

It was the Pioneers’ first victory at Western Michigan since Jan. 14, 2017, ending a four-game losing streak in Kalamazoo.

Jackson's own Carter Mazur with the deflection. Welcome back to Michigan! pic.twitter.com/S8u5uqRnLw — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) February 19, 2022

Carter Savoie had a goal and an assist and Sean Behrens contributed two helpers for the Pioneers, who received a 22-save effort from goaltender Magnus Chrona.

No. 4 Quinnipiac 5, Dartmouth 0

Oliver Chau scored twice before the midway point of the game to lift Quinnipiac to a 5-0 win over Dartmouth on Friday night in Hanover, N.H.

The Bobcats improve to 15-2-1 in ECAC Hockey play after the victory and are now eight points away from the Cleary Cup.

Make it 14 shutouts on the season as we extend our NCAA record with St. Cyr's 4th 🍩. The 5-0 win moves us to 15-2-1 in @ecachockey play.#QuinnipiacCulture #BobcatNation pic.twitter.com/4jymPM3OZO — Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) February 19, 2022

Dylan St. Cyr made 12 saves in his fourth shutout of the season, posting the 14th clean sheet overall for Quinnipiac, extending the NCAA Division I record for shutouts in a season.

No. 5 Minnesota 3, Penn State 1

Five years to the day after Minnesota’s last win at Pegula Ice Arena, the Gophers exorcised its road demons at the venue with a 3-1 win over Penn State on Friday night.

Jack Perbix scored twice for the second time in his career while Rhett Pitlick extended his point streak to five games for Minnesota.

The win was Minnesota coach Bob Motzko’s first victory at Pegula Ice Arena although Minnesota’s last three games at the venue were not played (last year’s regular-season series was canceled due to health concerns with Penn State while the 2020 Big Ten semifinal was canceled due to public health concerns).

Schmidty serves this one up jussssttt right for @Perbixx12 to give us the lead! pic.twitter.com/hHrdwUEcAF — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) February 19, 2022

“It was a strong game for us tonight [and] I couldn’t be more proud of our guys,” Motzko said. “We’re shorthanded up front, shorthanded on the back side, [but] everybody stood up and was part of that tonight.”

No. 9 North Dakota 4, No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 3

Luke Bast and Cooper Moore each had a goal and an assist for the Fighting Hawks in the 4-3 win at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

Hi, I'm Ethan Frisch and I like to score power play goals. #UNDproud | #LGH pic.twitter.com/EzHzThx70g — North Dakota MHockey (@UNDmhockey) February 19, 2022

Zach Driscoll made 36 saves in goal for UND.

Blake Biondi, Kobe Roth and Dominic James all scored for the Bulldogs, who got 23 saves from goalie Ryan Fanti.

Maine 6, New Hampshire 3

Five different players scored for Maine, including two from Lynden Breen, as the Black Bears doubled up the Wildcats at Alfond Arena in Orono.

While on a five-minute penalty kill, Ben Poisson scored Maine’s first short-handed goal of the 2021-22 season. David Fessenden came out of his net to play the puck but was unable to turn away Poisson.

This is THE grittiest goal of the year 🤯@MaineIceHockey on the PK, missing 3 sticks, blocking shots from everywhere until this happens 🚨 @BenPoisson12@hockey_east l @Buccigross pic.twitter.com/D5uqshyjhk — EVERYTHING COLLEGE HOCKEY (@TeamECH) February 19, 2022

Victor Ostman stopped 30 shots for the Black Bears.

No. 14 Michigan Tech 3, Ferris State 2 (OT)

Michael Karow scored 84 seconds into overtime to lift Michigan Tech to a 3-2 win at Ferris State Friday.

In the 3-on-3 extra session, Logan Pietila carried the puck into the zone, hesitated to draw two defenders, and flipped a backhanded pass to Karow for a partial breakaway. Karow picked the top corner over the glove of Ferris State goaltender Logan Stein for his second goal of the season.

Michael Karow snipes his 2nd of the season for the game-winner in overtime. #mtuhky #FollowTheHuskies pic.twitter.com/ivoX1YyVua — Michigan Tech Hockey (@mtuhky) February 19, 2022

“It was a big two points for us,” MTU coach Joe Shawhan said. “They’re a tough team play, especially in this building. We had chances tonight and some guys are feeling a little snake bit. We’re fortunate that we’re good enough to still come out of here with a couple of points.”

Blake Pietila stopped 26 for the Huskies, Stein made 36 saves for the Bulldogs.

UMass Lowell 3, Providence 2

Lucas Condotta recorded a goal and an assist for the River Hawks in a 3-2 win at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.

🚨SHOOTERS GONNA SHOOOOOOOOOT 🚨 Crasa with an absolute SNIPE to push us back out to a 3-2 lead here in the third!!#UnitedInBlue | #HockeyEast pic.twitter.com/ksdnsmAmE1 — UMass Lowell Hockey (@RiverHawkHockey) February 19, 2022

Matt Crasa’s goal with 9:30 to play in the third period stood as the game winner.

Nick Poisson and Michael Citara scored for the Friars.

Isaac Johnson had two assists for UML, while Owen Savory made 28 saves in goal for the win.

Jaxson Stauber stopped 26 for the Friars.