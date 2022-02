Hockey East announced Monday that Maine senior forward Adam Dawe has been suspended for one game stemming from an incident at 10:07 of the first period on Saturday, February 19 against New Hampshire.

On the play, Dawe was assessed a five-minute major for boarding.

Dawe will miss the game on Friday, February 25 against at Providence and will be eligible to return to the Black Bears’ lineup on Saturday, February 26 in Providence.