Minnesota State picks up 38 first-place votes, remains No. 1 team in latest DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 38 first-place votes this week, Minnesota State is again the top-ranked team in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Michigan (10 first-place votes) and Denver (two first-place votes) remain the No. 2- and No. 3-ranked teams, respectively.

Minnesota is up one to No. 4, followed by Quinnipiac down one to No. 5, Western Michigan staying No. 6, North Dakota up two to No. 7, Minnesota Duluth down one to No. 8, Notre Dame up three to No. 9, and Massachusetts holding steady at No. 10.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Feb. 21, 2022

No new teams enter the rankings this week, but St. Cloud State tumbles three to No. 11 and Boston University is up four to No. 13 in this week’s rankings.

Outside of the top 20, eight other teams received votes this week.

