WCHA announces trio of all-WCHA teams, all-rookie team for 2021-22 college hockey season

The WCHA announced Thursday its 2021-22 All-WCHA Teams.
“Congratulations to an outstanding group of All-WCHA honorees for their success on the ice this season,” WCHA commissioner Jennifer Flowers said in a statement. “In a league as deep and talented as the WCHA, earning All-WCHA honors is an impressive accomplishment.”
The 2021-22 WCHA offensive player, defensive player, goaltender and rookie of the year are set to be announced on Tuesday, March 1, followed by coach and outstanding scholar-athlete of the year on Wednesday, March 2. The 2021-22 WCHA player of the year will be announced on Thursday, March 3.
First Team All-WCHA
Taylor Heise, Forward, Sr., Minnesota
Gabbie Hughes, Forward, Sr., Minnesota Duluth
Daryl Watts, Forward, 5Yr., Wisconsin
Sophie Jaques, Defense, Sr., Ohio State
Nicole LaMantia, Defense, Sr., Wisconsin
Emma Polusny, Goaltender, Grad., St. Cloud State
Second Team All-WCHA
Elizabeth Giguere, Forward, 5Yr., Minnesota Duluth
Abigail Boreen, Forward, Sr., Minnesota
Liz Schepers, Forward, Grad., Ohio State
Grace Bowlby, Defense, 5Yr., Wisconsin
Charlotte Akervik, Defense, Jr., Minnesota State
Andrea Braendli, Goaltender, Sr., Ohio State
Third Team All-WCHA
Makenna Webster, Forward, So., Wisconsin
Casey O’Brien, Forward, So., Wisconsin
Jenna Buglioni, Forward, So., Ohio State
Madeline Wethington, Defense, Jr., Minnesota
Emily Brown, Defense, 5Yr., Minnesota
Kennedy Blair, Goaltender, 5Yr., Wisconsin
WCHA All-Rookie Team
Peyton Hemp, Forward, Fr., Minnesota
Ella Huber, Forward, Fr., Minnesota
Sarah Wozniewicz, Forward, Fr., Wisconsin
Emily Zumwinkle, Defense, Fr., Minnesota
Brenna Fuhrman, Defense, Fr., Minnesota Duluth
Saskia Maurer, Goaltender, Fr., St. Thomas