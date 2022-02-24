WCHA announces trio of all-WCHA teams, all-rookie team for 2021-22 college hockey season

The WCHA announced Thursday its 2021-22 All-WCHA Teams.

“Congratulations to an outstanding group of All-WCHA honorees for their success on the ice this season,” WCHA commissioner Jennifer Flowers said in a statement. “In a league as deep and talented as the WCHA, earning All-WCHA honors is an impressive accomplishment.”

The 2021-22 WCHA offensive player, defensive player, goaltender and rookie of the year are set to be announced on Tuesday, March 1, followed by coach and outstanding scholar-athlete of the year on Wednesday, March 2. The 2021-22 WCHA player of the year will be announced on Thursday, March 3.

First Team All-WCHA

Taylor Heise, Forward, Sr., Minnesota

Gabbie Hughes, Forward, Sr., Minnesota Duluth

Daryl Watts, Forward, 5Yr., Wisconsin

Sophie Jaques, Defense, Sr., Ohio State

Nicole LaMantia, Defense, Sr., Wisconsin

Emma Polusny, Goaltender, Grad., St. Cloud State

Second Team All-WCHA

Elizabeth Giguere, Forward, 5Yr., Minnesota Duluth

Abigail Boreen, Forward, Sr., Minnesota

Liz Schepers, Forward, Grad., Ohio State

Grace Bowlby, Defense, 5Yr., Wisconsin

Charlotte Akervik, Defense, Jr., Minnesota State

Andrea Braendli, Goaltender, Sr., Ohio State

Third Team All-WCHA

Makenna Webster, Forward, So., Wisconsin

Casey O’Brien, Forward, So., Wisconsin

Jenna Buglioni, Forward, So., Ohio State

Madeline Wethington, Defense, Jr., Minnesota

Emily Brown, Defense, 5Yr., Minnesota

Kennedy Blair, Goaltender, 5Yr., Wisconsin

WCHA All-Rookie Team

Peyton Hemp, Forward, Fr., Minnesota

Ella Huber, Forward, Fr., Minnesota

Sarah Wozniewicz, Forward, Fr., Wisconsin

Emily Zumwinkle, Defense, Fr., Minnesota

Brenna Fuhrman, Defense, Fr., Minnesota Duluth

Saskia Maurer, Goaltender, Fr., St. Thomas