No. 4 Minnesota dominates Wisconsin, 5-0, moves to first in B1G; No. 1 Minnesota State outlasts No. 14 Michigan Tech; Levi shines in No. 15 NU’s win over No. 19 UConn

Minnesota scored one in the first and second periods before it became the Ben Meyers show.

Meyers, fresh off a visit to Beijing and representing the United States in the 2022 Olympics, scored three times in the third period, a natural hat trick, as Minnesota skated to a 5-0 win over rival Wisconsin.

The victory, combined with No. 2 Michigan’s 4-1 loss to No. 9 Notre Dame, propels the Gophers to first place in the Big Ten with one night remaining in the regular season.

Jonny Sorenson gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead at 6:08 of the first. Jaxon Nelson extended the advantage with 29 seconds remaining in the second.

Then it became Meyers show, scoring goals at 4:25, 11:41 and 17:19 of the final frame.

Justen Close made 20 saves for the shutout and win.

No. 1 Minnesota State 2, No. 14 Michigan Tech 1 (OT)

The nation’s top team Minnesota State had moments to fret against No. 14 Michigan Tech, but at the end Julian Napravnik’s goal at 1:18 of overtime sent the Mavericks home victorious, 2-1.

The Mavericks never led, falling behind 1-0 on a Tommy Parrottino goal 8:27 into the contest.

Minnesota State evened the score when Nathan Smith, coming off his Olympic stay with Team USA, evened things with 3:39 left in the second.

Dryden McKay earned the victory making 21 saves.

No. 15 Northeastern 3, No. No. 19 Connecticut 1

It took a 60-save effort from goaltender Devon Levi, but Northeastern outlasted UConn, 3-1, in a crazy territorial battle on Friday.

The Huskies never trailed, jumping to a 1-0 lead on a Gunnarwolfe Fontaine goal at 10:47 of the first. But goaltending was the story for Northeastern.

Devon Levi, returning from his stint with the Canadian Olympic team, stopped 15 shots in the first, 19 in the second and 26 more in the third. After Northeastern took a 3-0 lead, Levi allowed his only goal with 1:52 remaining to Hudson Schandor, spoiling the shutout.

No. 18 Cornell 1, No. 5 Quinnipiac 0

Quinnipiac has yet again dominated an opponent offensively, but fallen despite allowing just a single goal.

Jack Malone’s goal at 5:58 of the first period was all Cornell needed in a 1-0 victory over the Bobcats.

The Big Red are a BIG GAME team.@CornellMHockey cap off a season sweep of Quinnipiac with a 1-0 win in Hamden. Jack Malone scored the game-winner in the first. Ian Shane with 42 saves in the shutout.#ECACHockey | #YellCornell pic.twitter.com/xDcS41JT62 — ECAC Hockey (@ecachockey) February 26, 2022

It is Quinnipiac’s second loss in three games despite allowing just a single goal in each. Quinnipiac fell to Harvard, 1-0, last Saturday.

The Bobcats didn’t lack offensive opportunity, forcing 42 shots on Cornell’s Ian Shane, who earned his second career shutout.

Despite the loss, Quinnipiac still remains ahead of Clarkson for the top spot in the ECAC as the Golden Knights fell, 3-2 in overtime, to Yale.