Northeastern, Vermont dominate Hockey East women’s first team all-stars for 2021-22 season

Hockey East announced Friday its 2021-22 women’s all-star teams as voted by the women’s league’s 10 head coaches.

First-Team All-Stars

G: Aerin Frankel, Northeastern, GR

D: Skylar Fontaine, Northeastern, GR

D: Maude Poulin-Labelle, Vermont, SR

F: Hannah Bilka, Boston College, JR

F: Maureen Murphy, Northeastern, GR

F: Theresa Schafzahl, Vermont, SR *

Second-Team All-Stars

G: Sandra Abstreiter, Providence, GR

G: Loryn Porter, Maine, GR

D: Brooke Hobson, Northeastern, GR

D: Taylor Wabick, UConn, GR

F: Chloe Aurard, Northeastern, SR

F: Alina Mueller, Northeastern, SR

F: Kristina Shanahan, Vermont, GR

All-Star Honorable Mention

G: Jessie McPherson, Vermont, SO

D: Megan Carter, Northeastern, JR

F: Kelly Browne, Boston College, SR

F: Natalie Snodgrass, UConn, GR

* Unanimous selection

Hockey East will announce finalists for the player, rookie, and coach of the Year awards on Monday, February 28. The winners of those awards will then be revealed prior to the semifinals on Wednesday, March 2.