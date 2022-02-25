USCHO BETTOR’S EDGE: Can underdogs really be this juicy? It feels like the week to go with a monster pick

Let’s face it. Monsters are difficult to grab. Last week, we had two underdogs win but it was Providence at +115 and Denver at +110.

This week, we have some monster underdogs, most notably Cornell at +220 traveling to Quinnipiac and Michigan Tech at +225 hosting Minnesota State. I don’t want to offer advice, but I guarantee I throw a little pizza money on those two, and maybe tag the duo in a parlay.

The reality is both of those teams are more than serviceable and are likely to win 8 our of 10 nights against a random opponent. These aren’t so random, but the odds each team receives right now on DraftKings have enough value to warrant a single unit bet.

Where is the value this time of year? Well, these are the types of games where the money lies. I would prefer that to a -105 underdog of Connecticut against Northeastern (-125).

If you really want to find odds this time of year, try a two-team parlay. More difficult to hit, but go two-for-two and your odds increase enough to make a short-value bet better.

Returning to last week, if you did get all five games correct in a $100 parlay, the payout was a half-decent $1235.82.

Let’s see if this week delivers:

You can make your selections on the games listed below as well as others in USCHO Pick ‘Em. Go to social.uscho.com to join the fun!

As usual, a disclaimer:

Understand, this is for entertainment purposes only. USCHO.com is not a licensed gambling platform and no money may be wagered through this site or any subsidiary of USCHO.

All games are the first games when they occur in a two-game series, unless noted.

Enjoy and, if you bet, may you be successful.

(Games marked with an asterisks * have odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook)

No. 2 Michigan (-225) at No. 9 Notre Dame (+165)*

While Notre Dame feels like a ‘dog, I don’t like the value of +165 for the Irish. Also knowing that Michigan should be a decided favorite, the -225 value isn’t even a good bet.

The Wolverines are playing their best hockey of the season, but a road trip isn’t always the best formula. That said, all of Michigan’s Olympians have returned and represent a catalyst that bettors can’t ignore.

Jim Dan Ed Paula John Nate Chris Jack Matt Drew Nat'l Nat'l Nat'l Nat'l HEA ECAC AHA CCHA NCHC B1G

No. 2 Minnesota State (-320) at No. 14 Michigan Tech (+225)*

Minnesota State ranked among the largest favorites we have seen from a sportsbook this season and are doing so against mathematically the most difficult opponent they will face in the CCHA.

That, alone, shows the separation between the Mavericks and everyone else in their league. It should be an easy waltz to another postseason title, but this weekend will prove a lot.

Michigan Tech is among the better teams in the CCHA, but have beat Minnesota State just once in their last 11 outings (1-9-1).

That said, games have been close and you can expect that again which is a reason that throwing some money on Michigan Tech is not a horrible bet.

Jim Dan Ed Paula John Nate Chris Jack Matt Drew Nat'l Nat'l Nat'l Nat'l HEA ECAC AHA CCHA NCHC B1G

No. 18 Cornell (+220) at No. 5 Quinnipiac (-310)

Quinnipiac proved vulnerable last weekend in a 1-0 loss at Harvard. But that likely strengthens the reason the Bobcats are massive favorites over Cornell.

Quinnipiac has not lost back-to-back ECAC games since November 22-23, 2019, a lost weekend against Cornell and Colgate.

Interesting, of course, that Cornell was included in that demise. Could it happen again? the pundits don’t think so.

But this game might have some value. Cornell has been inconsistent of late, but imagine betting $50 and cashing with $170? No reason to believe that can’t happen, even if 100% of the USCHO staff opposes. it.

Jim Dan Ed Paula John Nate Chris Jack Matt Drew Nat'l Nat'l Nat'l Nat'l HEA ECAC AHA CCHA NCHC B1G

No. 19 Connecticut (-105) at No. 15 Northeastern (-125)

So the oddsmakers on this series have thrown their hands in the air and said, “We’re not losing anything.” There is some risk for bookies, but with both teams taking favorite odds, this becomes a weak bet.

Northeastern returns Devon Levi in net, but UConn is among the nation’s hottest teams at 8-2-0 in their last ten, including wins over Merrimack, UMass and Providence.

At 4-5 in their last nine, Northeastern has hardly been as astounding, which shows that home ice still has some value in the bookmakers’ eyes.

Jim Dan Ed Paula John Nate Chris Jack Matt Drew Nat'l Nat'l Nat'l Nat'l HEA ECAC AHA CCHA NCHC B1G

No. 6 Western Michigan (-135) at No. 7 North Dakota (+105)

If you’re looking for value this weekend, it feels like North Dakota at home on Friday as a +105 is a great bet. Sure Western Michigan has been to stronger team this year and should be hungry, but when has anyone advised against betting North Dakota at home?

Yes, Western took home a sweep at home back in January, but overall UND holds a 25-9-0 all time edge over the Broncos. If you bet the trends, is there any more important? I know, teams change from year to year, but betting against the Fighting Sioux (err.. Hawks) at home? C’mon!

Jim Dan Ed Paula John Nate Chris Jack Matt Drew Nat'l Nat'l Nat'l Nat'l HEA ECAC AHA CCHA NCHC B1G

Pick records to date:

Matthew Semisch – 49-27 (3-2)

Jim Connelly – 48-28 (2-3)

Ed Trefzger – 48-28 (4-1)

Chris Lerch – 48-28 (4-1)

Dan Rubin – 45-31 (4-1)

Drew Claussen – 44-32 (3-2)

Paula Weston – 42-34 (3-2)

John Doyle – 42-34 (4-1)

Jack Hittinger – 39-37 (2-3)

Nate Owen – 37-39 (3-2)