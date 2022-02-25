D-III West Weekend Hockey Picks – Feb. 25, 2022

Conference tournament action is in full swing for all three leagues in the west region of NCAA Division III hockey.

The Bulldogs and Green Knights could be on a collision course to meet in the NCHA final once again, though Trine and Aurora will take aim at upsets. Meanwhile, Augsburg begins its quest for a MIAC title and semifinal action gets underway tonight in the WIAC.

Anything is possible in a tournament setting and it should be fun to watch how things play out this weekend. Below are the picks for the matchups on tap.

MIAC Tournament

St. Olaf (8-14-3) at Concordia (13-9-3)

The Oles have dropped their last two games but go in with the confidence that they can knock off the Cobbers. They won 2-1 in overtime and then beat the Cobbers in a shootout after the two teams played a to a 3-3 tie. Tyler Cooper will need a big game. He ranks fifth in the league in goals scored (12).

The Cobbers, though, counter with the top offensive threat in the MIAC in Tyler Bossert, who leads the league in points (31) and assists (22). If he’s on his game, Concordia will be tough to beat.

Concordia, 4-3

Gustavus (6-15-4) at Augsburg (22-3)

Gustavus has the toughest draw of the tournament having to go up against the fourth-ranked team in the DCU/NCAA Division III men’s poll. The Gusties didn’t win a conference game and will need their best game of the season to pull off the upset.

Augsburg has dominated conference play throughout the season and is 11-0 at home. The Auggies are 13-1 in their last 14 and feature one of the best offenses in the country, racking up 95 goals and allowing just 41.

Augsburg, 5-1

Bethel (14-10-1) at St. Scholastica (11-9-2)

The Royals have had a good year but went 0-2 against the Saints during the regular season. Bethel will need to keep it close early and look to Jarrett Cammarata to make plays. Cammarata has dished out 16 assists on the season.

The Saints are having one of their best seasons in recent years and come in playing their best hockey, rattling off five consecutive wins. Jack Bostedt has had a lot to do with that, winning 11 games, the most at the school since the 2015-16 campaign.

Saint Scholastica, 4-2

Saint Mary’s (8-13-1) at Saint John’s (16-7-2)

The Cardinals haven’t had an easy time playing on the road this season, fashioning a 5-8-1 mark, but they did earn a split against the Johnnies this year. That split included a 2-1 win on the road. If they can duplicate that kind of effort, they’ll have a chance at moving on.

The Johnnies come in with confidence after closing out the regular season with a win over nationally ranked Augsburg. They should be able to feed off that and the energy of playing at home.

Saint John’s, 4-3

NCHA Tournament

Trine (19-8) at Adrian (26-1)

Trine has had a season to remember, but keeping it going on Saturday means knocking off the nation’s No. 1 team in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll.

The Thunder, winners of five in a row, played the Bulldogs close in the regular season, losing a pair of one-goal games, and so it doesn’t lack confidence going into the matchup.

Adrian has won its last 26 games and has yet to lose a home game this season, sporting a 12-0 mark on home ice. The Bulldogs have played their share of close games, including surviving a quarterfinal series with Lake Forest last week.

Both teams are strong offensively, but this one comes down to defense. Cameron Gray has a 2.18 goals against average and has made 423 saves. Elias Sundholm has racked up 196 saves and sports a 1.69 goals against average.

Adrian, 3-2 and 2-1

Aurora (18-8) at St. Norbert (22-5)

It will be a battle of nationally ranked teams in this one on Saturday. The Spartans are No. 14 in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll. The Green Knights come in ranked seventh.

Aurora is certainly capable of the upset, losing two one-goal games to St. Norbert in January, including once in overtime.

Defense is going be the difference maker in this one. The Spartans have Josh Boyko, who has won 16 games and has stopped more than 90 percent of the shots he has faced.

The Green Knights counter with Colby Entz, who has recorded close to 300 saves and has won 11 games. St. Norbert won’t be easy to beat, especially at home, but an upset is possible.

Aurora, 3-2

WIAC Tournament

UW-Eau Claire (15-11-1) at UW-River Falls (13-11-1)

The Blugolds have been playing as well as anyone as of late. Unbeaten in their last eight games, a streak that includes four consecutive wins, UW-Eau Claire now takes aim at moving on to play for the title. They have recorded four shutouts during the streak and two of their wins have come against UW-River Falls.

Meanwhile, the Falcons lead the all-time series against UW-Eau Claire 97-5-7 but lost two of the three games played against the Blugolds in the regular season. A balanced attack will be key. The Falcons have six players with at least four goals.

UW-Eau Claire, 3-1; UW-River Falls, 2-1; UW-Eau Claire, 2-0 (mini game)

UW-Superior (15-10-2) at UW-Stevens Point (19-5-1)

The Yellowjackets were the champions last season, but if they hope to repeat, they’ll have to do it against one of the top teams in the country. The Pointers come in ranked 10th in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll.

UW-Superior did get a 3-0 win over UW-Stevens Point in the regular season, so it has what it takes to get the job done. Playing solid defensively will be key. Myles Hektor owns a 2.19 goals against average and 445 saves.

The Pointers have rattled off eight consecutive wins and have lost just once at home all season. Their offense has cranked out 102 goals. This will be a tightly played series, but having home ice could be the difference maker.

UW-Stevens Point, 4-1; UW-Superior, 3-2; UW-Stevens Point, 2-1 (mini game)