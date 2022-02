Hockey East announced Friday the following schedule update:

Due to inclement weather, the Hockey East women’s tournament quarterfinal, Maine at Boston College, scheduled for Friday, February 25, will now begin at 7 p.m. The game will air on NESN.

As a result, the Boston University at Boston College men’s game, originally scheduled for the same time, has been rescheduled for Sunday, February 27, at 4 p.m., also on NESN.