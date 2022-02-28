Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA men’s hockey teams fared, Feb. 25-27

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Feb. 21 fared in games over the weekend of Feb. 25-27.

No. 1 Minnesota State (31-5-0)

02/25/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota State 2 at No. 14 Michigan Tech 1 (OT)

02/26/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota State 2 at No. 14 Michigan Tech 1

No. 2 Michigan (25-9-1)

02/25/2022 – No. 2 Michigan 1 at No. 9 Notre Dame 4

02/26/2022 – No. 2 Michigan 1 at No. 9 Notre Dame 2

No. 3 Denver (23-8-1)

02/25/2022 – No. 3 Denver 1 at RV Omaha 5

02/26/2022 – No. 3 Denver 5 at RV Omaha 2

No. 4 Minnesota (23-11-0)

02/25/2022 – Wisconsin 0 at No. 4 Minnesota 5

02/26/2022 – Wisconsin 0 at No. 4 Minnesota 8

No. 5 Quinnipiac (28-5-3)

02/22/2022 – Yale 0 at No. 5 Quinnipiac 4

02/25/2022 – No. 18 Cornell 1 at No. 5 Quinnipiac 0

02/26/2022 – Colgate 0 at No. 5 Quinnipiac 4

No. 6 Western Michigan (20-10-1)

02/25/2022 – No. 6 Western Michigan 1 at No. 7 North Dakota 2

02/26/2022 – No. 6 Western Michigan 2 at No. 7 North Dakota 5

No. 7 North Dakota (21-11-1)

02/25/2022 – No. 6 Western Michigan 1 at No. 7 North Dakota 2

02/26/2022 – No. 6 Western Michigan 2 at No. 7 North Dakota 5

No. 8 Minnesota Duluth (16-14-4)

02/22/2022 – No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 1 at No. 11 St. Cloud State 1 (OT)

02/25/2022 – No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 3 at Miami 1

02/26/2022 – No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 0 at Miami 4

No. 9 Notre Dame (25-9-0)

02/25/2022 – No. 2 Michigan 1 at No. 9 Notre Dame 4

02/26/2022 – No. 2 Michigan 1 at No. 9 Notre Dame 2

No. 10 Massachusetts (19-10-2)

02/25/2022 – No. 10 Massachusetts 5 at Vermont 1

02/26/2022 – No. 10 Massachusetts 8 at Vermont 2

No. 11 St. Cloud State (17-11-4)

02/22/2022 – No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 1 at No. 11 St. Cloud 1 (OT)

02/25/2022 – Colorado College 1 at No. 11 St. Cloud State 4

02/26/2022 – Colorado College 2 at No. 11 St. Cloud State 6

No. 12 Ohio State (21-11-2)

Did not play.

No. 13 Boston University (18-11-3)

02/26/2022 – Boston College 3 at No. 13 Boston University 6

02/27/2022 – No. 13 Boston University 1 at Boston College 3

No. 14 Michigan Tech (19-11-3)

02/25/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota State 2 at No. 14 Michigan Tech 1 (OT)

02/26/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota State 2 at No. 14 Michigan Tech 1

No. 15 Northeastern (22-10-1)

02/25/2022 – No. 19 Connecticut 1 at No. 15 Northeastern 3

02/26/2022 – No. 15 Northeastern 5 at No. 19 Connecticut 2

No. 16 UMass Lowell (18-9-3)

02/25/2022 – LIU 1 at No. 16 UMass Lowell 5

No. 17 Clarkson (19-9-6)

02/25/2022 – Yale 3 at No. 17 Clarkson 2 (OT)

02/26/2022 – Brown 0 at No. 17 Clarkson 4

No. 18 Cornell (17-8-4)

02/25/2022 – No. 18 Cornell 1 at No. 5 Quinnipiac 0

02/26/2022 – No. 18 Cornell 4 at Princeton 0

No. 19 Connecticut (17-14-0)

02/25/2022 – No. 19 Connecticut 1 at No. 15 Northeastern 3

02/26/2022 – No. 15 Northeastern 5 at No. 19 Connecticut 2

No. 19 Providence (21-13-2)

02/25/2022 – Maine 2 at No. 19 Providence 4

02/26/2022 – Maine 2 at No. 19 Providence 3 (OT)

RV = Received votes