Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA men’s hockey teams fared, Feb. 25-27

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Feb. 21 fared in games over the weekend of Feb. 25-27.
No. 1 Minnesota State (31-5-0)
02/25/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota State 2 at No. 14 Michigan Tech 1 (OT)
02/26/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota State 2 at No. 14 Michigan Tech 1
No. 2 Michigan (25-9-1)
02/25/2022 – No. 2 Michigan 1 at No. 9 Notre Dame 4
02/26/2022 – No. 2 Michigan 1 at No. 9 Notre Dame 2
No. 3 Denver (23-8-1)
02/25/2022 – No. 3 Denver 1 at RV Omaha 5
02/26/2022 – No. 3 Denver 5 at RV Omaha 2
No. 4 Minnesota (23-11-0)
02/25/2022 – Wisconsin 0 at No. 4 Minnesota 5
02/26/2022 – Wisconsin 0 at No. 4 Minnesota 8
No. 5 Quinnipiac (28-5-3)
02/22/2022 – Yale 0 at No. 5 Quinnipiac 4
02/25/2022 – No. 18 Cornell 1 at No. 5 Quinnipiac 0
02/26/2022 – Colgate 0 at No. 5 Quinnipiac 4
No. 6 Western Michigan (20-10-1)
02/25/2022 – No. 6 Western Michigan 1 at No. 7 North Dakota 2
02/26/2022 – No. 6 Western Michigan 2 at No. 7 North Dakota 5
No. 7 North Dakota (21-11-1)
02/25/2022 – No. 6 Western Michigan 1 at No. 7 North Dakota 2
02/26/2022 – No. 6 Western Michigan 2 at No. 7 North Dakota 5
No. 8 Minnesota Duluth (16-14-4)
02/22/2022 – No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 1 at No. 11 St. Cloud State 1 (OT)
02/25/2022 – No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 3 at Miami 1
02/26/2022 – No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 0 at Miami 4
No. 9 Notre Dame (25-9-0)
02/25/2022 – No. 2 Michigan 1 at No. 9 Notre Dame 4
02/26/2022 – No. 2 Michigan 1 at No. 9 Notre Dame 2
No. 10 Massachusetts (19-10-2)
02/25/2022 – No. 10 Massachusetts 5 at Vermont 1
02/26/2022 – No. 10 Massachusetts 8 at Vermont 2
No. 11 St. Cloud State (17-11-4)
02/22/2022 – No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 1 at No. 11 St. Cloud 1 (OT)
02/25/2022 – Colorado College 1 at No. 11 St. Cloud State 4
02/26/2022 – Colorado College 2 at No. 11 St. Cloud State 6
No. 12 Ohio State (21-11-2)
Did not play.
No. 13 Boston University (18-11-3)
02/26/2022 – Boston College 3 at No. 13 Boston University 6
02/27/2022 – No. 13 Boston University 1 at Boston College 3
No. 14 Michigan Tech (19-11-3)
02/25/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota State 2 at No. 14 Michigan Tech 1 (OT)
02/26/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota State 2 at No. 14 Michigan Tech 1
No. 15 Northeastern (22-10-1)
02/25/2022 – No. 19 Connecticut 1 at No. 15 Northeastern 3
02/26/2022 – No. 15 Northeastern 5 at No. 19 Connecticut 2
No. 16 UMass Lowell (18-9-3)
02/25/2022 – LIU 1 at No. 16 UMass Lowell 5
No. 17 Clarkson (19-9-6)
02/25/2022 – Yale 3 at No. 17 Clarkson 2 (OT)
02/26/2022 – Brown 0 at No. 17 Clarkson 4
No. 18 Cornell (17-8-4)
02/25/2022 – No. 18 Cornell 1 at No. 5 Quinnipiac 0
02/26/2022 – No. 18 Cornell 4 at Princeton 0
No. 19 Connecticut (17-14-0)
02/25/2022 – No. 19 Connecticut 1 at No. 15 Northeastern 3
02/26/2022 – No. 15 Northeastern 5 at No. 19 Connecticut 2
No. 19 Providence (21-13-2)
02/25/2022 – Maine 2 at No. 19 Providence 4
02/26/2022 – Maine 2 at No. 19 Providence 3 (OT)
RV = Received votes