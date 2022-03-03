St. Lawrence’s Morgan wins second straight ECAC Hockey women’s goalie of the year award

ECAC Hockey announced Thursday that the women’s goalie of the year is St. Lawrence junior Lucy Morgan.

This is the second straight season that Morgan has earned this honor, making her the first back-to-back recipient since 2012-13 when Clarkson’s Erica Howe accomplished the feat.

“Lucy works so hard at being the best goalie she can be,” said SLU coach Chris Wells in a statement. “She constantly evaluates her play and makes adjustments. She is one of the main reasons for our team’s success this year and belongs in the conversation as the best goalie in college hockey.”

Morgan was the anchor of a St. Lawrence squad that earned the No. 7 seed in the league playoffs, boasting a 10-7-4 record in ECAC Hockey games she started. She ranked in the top five in several statistical categories, including save percentage (.948, first), GAA (1.48, fifth), saves (568, second), and wins (10, fourth).

Of her 31 total starts, five were shutouts and 17 were outings where she allowed one goal or less.

Morgan was tested often in 2021-22, making 20 or more saves 31 times, 30 or more nine times, and 40 or more three times. She also had one 50-save outing, stopping 50 of 53 shots against nationally-ranked Harvard on Feb. 14 to lead the Saints to a 3-3 tie.

Morgan is also a finalist for the 2022 ECAC Hockey Player of the Year award, which will be announced tomorrow.