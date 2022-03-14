CCHA recognizes seven players from six schools on 2021-22 all-rookie team

The CCHA announced Monday its 2021-22 all-rookie team.

2021-22 CCHA All-Rookie Team

F – Bradley Marek, Ferris State – 16 points

F – Austen Swankler, Bowling Green – (13)

F – Josh Nixon, Lake Superior State – (12)

D – Eric Parker, Bowling Green – (12)

D – Bennett Zmolek, Minnesota State – (9)

G – Mattias Sholl, Bemidji State – (4)

G – Charlie Glockner, Northern Michigan – (4)

Voting for the 2021-22 all-CCHA teams and players and coach of the Year awards were conducted by the eight head coaches at each CCHA school. Coaches voted for six forwards, four defenseman and two goaltenders, followed by three rookie forwards and two rookie defensemen, all in descending order, and one rookie goaltender.

Lastly, the eight CCHA head coaches voted for one player or coach from each of the respective individual categories. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players or themselves.

The CCHA will announce its 2021-22 all-CCHA first and second teams on Tuesday. Individual award winners will be announced this Wednesday and Thursday.