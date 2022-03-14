Harvard’s Laferriere takes home top ECAC Hockey rookie honor, Quinnipiac’s Pecknold tabbed best coach for second straight season

ECAC Hockey has announced that the 2022 Tim Taylor Coach of the Year is Quinnipiac’s Rand Pecknold and the rookie of the year is Harvard forward Alex Laferriere.

This is the second straight season that Pecknold has claimed this honor, and the fourth time in his career.

Pecknold coached the Bobcats to their second consecutive Cleary Cup in 2021-22 and the top seed in the ECAC Hockey playoffs. Quinnipiac put together one of the best defensive seasons in the history of NCAA hockey, breaking the NCAA team shutouts record. They finished the year 28-5-3 overall, and 17-4-1 in league play, while a number of players have been recognized as finalists for major awards.

Laferriere is the fourth Harvard player in the past six seasons to receive the award, and the eighth in program history.

Leading all ECAC Hockey rookies in both overall scoring (27 points), and in-league scoring (21), his 12 goals against ECAC Hockey opponents were tied for the league-lead amongst all skaters. Laferriere registered points in 16 games, including seven multi-point outings. His best game of the season came on Nov. 6 against Colgate, when the sophomore scored four goals in a 5-1 win over the Raiders.