For eighth week in a row, Minnesota State takes top spot in DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

For the eighth consecutive week, Minnesota State is the No. 1 team in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

The Mavericks earned 46 first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

Spots two through seven remain the same as a week ago, with Minnesota, Denver, Michigan, North Dakota, Quinnipiac and Western Michigan ranked, respectively.

Minnesota, Michigan, Denver and Quinnipiac all received one first-place vote as well.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – March 14, 2022

Minnesota Duluth is up two to No. 8, Notre Dame is down one to No. 9, and Northeastern jumps up one to sit 10th this week.

Two teams unranked last week enter the rankings this week, with Harvard at No. 17 and Connecticut at No. 19.

In addition to the top 20 teams, nine other teams also received votes.

The DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.

