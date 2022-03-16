Carlile leaves Merrimack blue line, forgoes senior season to sign NHL deal with Lightning

Merrimack junior defenseman Declan Carlile has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, and will forgo his senior season with the Warriors.

Carlile will start his professional career with the Lightning’s AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

A Hartland, Mich., native, Carlile was an undrafted free agent and concludes his Merrimack career after three seasons.

“We are very excited for Declan,” Merrimack coach Scott Borek said in a statement. “His work ethic and desire to get better were present every day at Merrimack. Tampa Bay has gotten a good one. His impact on our campus and in our locker room will always be appreciated and we are excited for his next steps.”

The 2021-22 campaign was a dominant one for the defenseman. He led all Warrior rearguards with 24 points on seven goals and 17 assists. He also topped the team with 87 blocked shots and a plus-14 on-ice rating.

In his Merrimack career, he had 56 points in 83 games with 13 goals and 43 helpers.