Merrimack defenseman Uens signs with NHL’s Panthers, gives up senior year with Warriors

Merrimack junior defenseman Zach Uens has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Florida Panthers.

Uens is set to begin his professional career with the team’s AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.

The Belleville, Ont., native was a fourth-round pick (105th overall) of the Panthers in the 2020 NHL Draft.

“We are proud of Zach,” said Merrimack coach Scott Borek in a statement. “He has worked tirelessly for this opportunity. To have players sign NHL contracts is a goal of the program and we could not be more excited for Zach and his family. He has been a huge part of Merrimack College and Merrimack hockey for the last three years and we very much appreciate his contribution to our program’s growth.”

In 2021-22, Uens netted a pair of goals and added 17 assists for 19 points and a plus-8 on-ice rating in 34 appearances.

Over the course of his collegiate career, Uens played in 82 games and had 44 points on seven goals and 37 assists.