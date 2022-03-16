Two players each from Michigan, Minnesota State part of 10 finalists named for 2022 Hobey Baker Award as college hockey’s top player

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee announced Wednesday the top 10 candidates for the 2022 award honoring college hockey’s top player.

Alphabetically, they are:

Matty Beniers, So., F, Michigan

Bobby Brink, Jr., F, Denver

Brian Halonen, Sr., F, Michigan Tech

Luke Hughes, Fr., D, Michigan

Devon Levi, So., G, Northeastern

Dryden McKay, Sr., G, Minnesota State

Ben Meyers, Jr., F, Minnesota

Yanev Perets, So., G, Quinnipiac

Nathan Smith, Jr., F, Minnesota State

Bobby Trivigno, Sr., F, Massachusetts

The 10 finalists were selected by voting from all 59 Division I college hockey head coaches plus online fan balloting.

Next, the 30-member selection committee and an additional round of fan balloting through the Hobey website March 17-27 will determine this year’s Hobey Baker winner. Criteria for the award include displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game, strength of character on and off the ice, sportsmanship and scholastic achievements.

The Hobey Hat Trick (three finalists) will be announced on March 31, and the Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced on Friday, April 8. The announcement will be televised live on the NHL Network and streamed on the Hobey Baker website at 6 p.m. EST.