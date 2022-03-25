Here’s who contestants in USCHO’s Bracket Challenge Contest see winning the 2022 NCAA championship

Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay shakes hands with Harvard’s Austin Wong after their game Thursday in the Albany Regional (photo: Rich Gagnon).

Michigan might be the top overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament but Minnesota State was on the last line of more brackets than the Wolverines.

The Mavericks were picked to win the NCAA championship in 500 of the 2,309 valid entries to USCHO’s Bracket Challenge Contest. Michigan was the choice in 463 entries.

Here’s how the championship picks broke down:

TeamPicksPct.
Minnesota State50021.7%
Michigan46320.1%
Minnesota30313.1%
Minnesota Duluth25411.0%
North Dakota23810.3%
Denver1757.6%
Western Michigan964.2%
UMass682.9%
Quinnipiac562.4%
St. Cloud State512.2%
Michigan Tech281.2%
Notre Dame281.2%
Northeastern221.0%
UMass Lowell180.8%
Harvard80.3%
American International10.0%

