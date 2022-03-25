Here’s who contestants in USCHO’s Bracket Challenge Contest see winning the 2022 NCAA championship

Michigan might be the top overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament but Minnesota State was on the last line of more brackets than the Wolverines.
The Mavericks were picked to win the NCAA championship in 500 of the 2,309 valid entries to USCHO’s Bracket Challenge Contest. Michigan was the choice in 463 entries.
Here’s how the championship picks broke down:
|Team
|Picks
|Pct.
|Minnesota State
|500
|21.7%
|Michigan
|463
|20.1%
|Minnesota
|303
|13.1%
|Minnesota Duluth
|254
|11.0%
|North Dakota
|238
|10.3%
|Denver
|175
|7.6%
|Western Michigan
|96
|4.2%
|UMass
|68
|2.9%
|Quinnipiac
|56
|2.4%
|St. Cloud State
|51
|2.2%
|Michigan Tech
|28
|1.2%
|Notre Dame
|28
|1.2%
|Northeastern
|22
|1.0%
|UMass Lowell
|18
|0.8%
|Harvard
|8
|0.3%
|American International
|1
|0.0%