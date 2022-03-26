D-III NCAA Championship Hockey Game Pick – March 26, 2022

It’s down to the final day of the season and the national championship is on the line. Adrian downed Augsburg 5-1 to move on to the championship game while Geneseo dispatched the University of New England 8-3 to move on and play for the national championship. The battle between the two USCHO writers finds the east winning over the west regardless of the final game outcome but bragging rights are still on the line. So, after the semifinal round it is Tim at 8-2 and Brian at 6-4. And while TC has clinched the post-season picks, it all comes down to wanting to pick the title game right with the Frozen Four championship at stake on Saturday night. Here are the final picks of the 2021-22 season:

Saturday, March 26, 2022

NCAA D-III Championship Game

Geneseo (3) v. Adrian (1)

TC – Both teams are on a mission and certainly are looking to cap off terrific seasons by hoisting the NCAA trophy at center ice in Herb Brooks Rink. While Adrian is looking to extend their incredible 30-game win streak, the Knights are the local team even if not wearing the home colors. Both teams can get up and down the ice in a hurry but it’s the structure and discipline that keep this one close throughout. It really wouldn’t be the game we all want if there wasn’t a “golden goal” and it may take more than one OT to see it happen for a Geneseo team that wins its first ever national championship.– Geneseo, 3-2

BL – Geneseo (24-3-1) v. Adrian (30-1)

As the win streak as rolled along this season for Adrian, it’s been hard not to think it isn’t capable of winning it all. The Bulldogs last played for the title in 2011, falling short against St. Norbert. This time, Adrian gets it done and caps what has been nothing short of a remarkable and memorable year for the program. Adrian, 4-2

So, both Brian and I are going with our respective regional representative with both teams looking to become D-III national champions. We finally get to see a title decided on the ice after three years so let’s celebrate the season with a fabulous game to finish it all off. Congrats to all the teams, players, coaches and fans on an amazing season. Hail to the champions – “Drop the Puck!”

Stay tuned next week as Brian and I will wrap-up the D-III season with our annual All-USCHO selections including teams, Rookie of the Year, Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.