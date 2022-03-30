After four seasons, one NCAA tournament appearance, O’Connell relieved of men’s hockey coaching duties at Boston University

Albie O’Connell coaches BU at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass., on January 17, 2021. (photo: Rich Gagnon)

Boston University announced Wednesday that Albie O’Connell will not return as head coach of the Terriers’ men’s hockey program.

In four seasons, O’Connell compiled a 58-49-16 record and led the Terriers to one NCAA tournament appearance.

The 2021-22 season came to an end with a loss in the Hockey East quarterfinals as BU missed out on the NCAAs after earning a spot a year ago.

O’Connell was promoted in 2018 after serving as associate head coach for four seasons.

“This was obviously a difficult decision as Albie worked hard towards putting our team in a position to contend for championships,” said BU director of athletics Drew Marrochello in a statement. “We recognize that he was part of several successful teams during his time as a student-athlete and coach here, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best.

“We have very high expectations for our men’s ice hockey program, and we are determined to have our team compete at the highest level of college hockey. After the conclusion of our regular year-end assessment, we believe that a new direction is needed for our program to achieve our goals.”

