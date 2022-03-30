Geneseo’s Peter Morgan earns USCHO D-III Rookie of the Year honors amongst talented All-Rookie Team standouts

Geneseo forward Peter Morgan has earned the All-USCHO Rookie of the Year award this season. The freshman forward led the Knights in scoring with 19 goals and 25 assists for 44 points while contributing five power play goals and five game-winning goals for the SUNYAC champions and NCAA Championship finalists. Playing in his first Frozen Four this past weekend, Morgan scored a pair of goals in an 8-3 semifinal win over the University of New England. The Knights lost 5-2 to Adrian on Saturday with both teams seeking their first NCAA title.

“Morgan was an immediate impact player for our team,” said head coach Chris Schultz. “We knew he was going to be a good playmaking forward but didn’t know he would perform at such an elite level. His speed, hockey IQ and his knack for scoring big goals at important times was uncanny.”

Morgan distanced himself with his overall play from an impressive group of freshmen to earn the All-USCHO honors and also has landed a spot on the USCHO All-Rookie Team.

The remainder of the All-USCHO Rookie Team includes Hamilton forward Grisha Gotovets (7G – 13A – 20 Pts) and Tyler Cooper from St. Olaf (14G – 9A – 23 Pts). Reid Lindsay (3G – 14A – 17 Pts) from Hobart and Callahan Nauss (1G – 7A – 8 Pts) from St. Mary’s make up the defensive pairing while two outstanding netminders made the team with Tate Brandon (2.31 GAA – .923 SP – 5 SO) from Skidmore and Ryan Ouelette (1.66 GAA – .923 SP – 6 SO) from UW – Eau Claire.

All-Rookie Team

G Tate Brandon FR Skidmore College

G Ryan Ouelette FR UW – Eau Claire

D Reid Lindsay FR Hobart College

D Callahan Nauss FR St. Mary’s College

F Peter Morgan FR SUNY-Geneseo

F Grisha Gotovets FR Hamilton College

F Tyler Cooper FR St. Olaf College

Congratulations to the outstanding group of freshmen on their success and impact in college hockey as first-year players.