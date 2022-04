Omaha junior forward Joey Abate has signed with the AHL’s Providence Bruins for the 2022-23 season.

Abate, a native of Bloomingdale, Ill., will not return for his senior season with the Mavericks.

Recording two goals and three assists in 32 games during his junior season, Abate had nine points (one goal and eight assists) as a sophomore while leading the nation in penalty minutes. As a freshman, he had a career-best 18 points (nine goals and nine assists) while making the NCHC all-rookie team.