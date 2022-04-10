Michigan’s Beniers signs NHL deal with Kraken, forgoes junior, senior seasons with Wolverines

Michigan sophomore forward Matty Beniers has signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Seattle Kraken.

Beniers will forgo his junior and senior seasons with the Wolverines.

“It’s truly an honor to join the Kraken organization, officially, and I can’t wait to get started,” said Beniers in a statement. “Although we fell short of our goal, I loved my time with Michigan and am looking forward to the next step in my journey. Being drafted last summer was surreal. I’m excited to get to Seattle.”

“We’re excited to officially welcome Matty to our organization,” added Kraken GM Ron Francis. “He capped off a productive career at Michigan with a trip to the Frozen Four and has impressed our staff over the past couple of years with his leadership and strong two-way game. We’re looking forward to working with him as he takes the next step in his development.”

The second overall pick by the Kraken and the franchise’s first-ever draft selection in 2021, the native of Hingham, Mass., tallied 20 goals and 43 points in 37 games during the 2021-22 season.

Overall in two seasons in Ann Arbor, Beniers finished with 30 goals and 67 points in 61 games.