Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA Division I men’s hockey teams fared since March 21 DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of March 21 fared in games since that last poll.

No. 1 Minnesota State (38-6-0)

03/24/2022 – No. 15 Harvard 3 vs No. 1 Minnesota State 4, NCAA East Regional Semifinal (Albany, N.Y.)

03/26/2022 – No. 9 Notre Dame 0 vs No. 1 Minnesota State 1, NCAA East Regional championship (Albany, N.Y.)

04/07/2022 – No. 5 Minnesota 1 vs No. 1 Minnesota State 5, NCAA National Semifinal (Boston)

04/09/2022 – No. 3 Denver 5 vs No. 1 Minnesota State 1, NCAA National Championship (Boston)

No. 2 Michigan (31-10-1)

03/25/2022 – No. 18 AIC 3 vs No. 2 Michigan 5, NCAA Midwest Regional Semifinal (Allentown, Pa.)

03/27/2022 – No. 8 Quinnipiac 4 vs No. 2 Michigan 7, NCAA Midwest Regional Championship (Allentown, Pa.)

04/07/2022 – No. 3 Denver 3 vs No. 2 Michigan 2 (OT), NCAA National Semifinal (Boston)

No. 3 Denver (31-9-1)

03/24/2022 – No. 13 UMass Lowell 2 vs No. 3 Denver 3, NCAA West Regional Semifinal (Loveland, Colo.)

03/26/2022 – No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 1 vs No. 3, Denver 2 NCAA West Regional Championship (Loveland, Colo.)

04/07/2022 – No. 3 Denver 3 vs No. 2 Michigan 2 (OT), NCAA National Semifinal (Boston)

04/09/2022 – No. 3 Denver 5 vs No. 1 Minnesota State 1, NCAA National Championship (Boston)

No. 4 Western Michigan (26-12-1)

03/25/2022 – No. 12 Northeastern 1 vs No. 4 Western Michigan 2 (OT), NCAA Northeast Regional Semifinal (Worcester, Mass.)

03/27/2022 – No. 5 Minnesota 3 vs No. 4 Western Michigan 0, NCAA Northeast Regional Championship (Worcester, Mass.)

No. 5 Minnesota (26-13-0)

03/25/2022 – No. 10 Massachusetts 3 vs No. 5 Minnesota 4 (OT), NCAA Northeast Regional Semifinal (Worcester, Mass.)

03/27/2022 – No. 5 Minnesota 3 vs No. 4 Western Michigan 0, NCAA Northeast Regional Championship (Worcester, Mass.)

04/07/2022 – No. 5 Minnesota 1 vs No. 1 Minnesota State 5, NCAA National Semifinal (Boston)

No. 6 Minnesota Duluth (22-16-4)

03/24/2022 – No. 14 Michigan Tech 0 vs No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 3, NCAA West Regional Semifinal (Loveland, Colo.)

03/26/2022 – No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 1 vs No. 3 Denver 2, NCAA West Regional Championship (Loveland, Colo.)

No. 7 North Dakota (24-14-1)

03/24/2022 – No. 9 Notre Dame 2 vs No. 7 North Dakota 1 (OT), NCAA East Regional Semifinal (Albany, N.Y.)

No. 8 Quinnipiac (32-7-3)

03/25/2022 – No. 11 St. Cloud State 4 vs No. 8 Quinnipiac 5, NCAA Midwest Regional Semifinal (Allentown, Pa.)

03/27/2022 – No. 8 Quinnipiac 4 vs No. 2 Michigan 7, NCAA Midwest Regional Championship (Allentown, Pa.)

No. 9 Notre Dame (28-12-0)

03/24/2022 – No. 9 Notre Dame 2 vs No. 7 North Dakota 1 (OT), NCAA East Regional Semifinal (Albany, N.Y.)

03/26/2022 – No. 9 Notre Dame 0 vs No. 1 Minnesota State 1, NCAA East Regional Championship (Albany, N.Y.)

No. 10 Massachusetts (22-13-2)

03/25/2022 – No. 10 Massachusetts 3 vs No. 5 Minnesota 4 (OT), NCAA Northeast Regional Semifinal (Worcester, Mass.)

No. 11 St. Cloud State (18-15-4)

03/25/2022 – No. 11 St. Cloud State 4 vs No. 8 Quinnipiac 5, NCAA Midwest Regional Semifinal (Allentown, Pa.)

No. 12 Northeastern (25-13-1)

03/25/2022 – No. 12 Northeastern 1 vs No. 4 Western Michigan 2 (OT), NCAA Northeast Regional Semifinal (Worcester, Mass.)

No. 13 UMass Lowell (21-11-3)

03/24/2022 – No. 13 UMass Lowell 2 vs No. 3 Denver 3, NCAA West Regional Semifinal (Loveland, Colo.)

No. 14 Michigan Tech (21-13-3)

03/24/2022 – No. 14 Michigan Tech 0 vs No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 3, NCAA West Regional Semifinal (Loveland, Colo.)

No. 15 Harvard (21-11-3)

03/24/2022 – No. 15 Harvard 3 vs No. 1 Minnesota State 4, NCAA East Regional Semifinal (Albany, N.Y.)

No. 16 Ohio State (22-13-2)

Did not play.

No. 17 Clarkson (21-10-6)

Did not play.

No. 18 AIC (22-13-3)

03/25/2022 – No. 18 AIC 3 vs No. 2 Michigan 5, NCAA Midwest Regional Semifinal (Allentown, Pa.)

No. 19 Connecticut (20-16-0)

Did not play.

No. 20 Providence (22-14-2)

Did not play.