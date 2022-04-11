After winning 2022 national championship, Denver’s Brink gives up senior season, signs NHL contract with Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Sunday the NHL team has signed Denver junior forward Bobby Brink to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Brink will forgo his senior season with the Pioneers.

“We’re very excited to have Bobby under contract after an outstanding career in college hockey that concluded with a national championship,” said Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher in a statement. “Bobby possesses a high compete level combined with terrific hockey sense and offensive skill that has led him to succeed at every level he has played in his young career.”

This past season, the Minnetonka, Minn., native led all players in college hockey with 57 points (14 goals, 43 assists) in 41 games to help Denver to a 31-9-1 record. His 43 assists also led all players in the NCAA.

Brink was also named one of three finalists for the 2022 Hobey Baker Award and was named first team All-American (West), NCHC player of the year and forward of the year as well as all-NCHC first team.

In each of his first two years, Brink has been named to the NCHC academic all-conference team and NCHC distinguished scholar-athlete (2019-20, 2020-21). He was unanimously named to the NCHC all-rookie team in 2019-20.

Overall at Denver, Brink recorded 27 goals and 65 assists for 92 points in 84 games.

Brink was originally Philadelphia’s second-round pick (34th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.