National champion Denver wraps 2021-22 season as unanimous No. 1 team in DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With all 50 first-place votes this week, national champion Denver finishes as the top team in the final DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll for the 2021-22 season.

The Pioneers move up two spots from the last poll, which was conducted March 21.

National runner-up Minnesota State drops to No. 2 in the rankings, while Michigan is down one to No. 3 and Minnesota up one to No. 4. Minnesota Duluth is up one spot to round out the top five.

DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – April 11, 2022

Western Michigan is down two to No. 6, Quinnipiac up one to No. 7, Notre Dame up one to No. 8, North Dakota down two to No. 9, and Massachusetts holding steady at No. 10.

St. Cloud State remains No. 11, UMass Lowell is up one to No. 12, trading spots with No. 13 Northeastern, while the last seven spots are unchanged with No. 14 Michigan Tech, No. 15 Harvard, No. 16 Ohio State, No. 17 Clarkson, No. 18 AIC, No. 19 Connecticut, and No. 20 Providence.

In addition to the top 20 teams, eight others received votes in the final rankings.

The DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.

DCU (DCU.org), a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by and operated for its members, is the sponsor of this poll. DCU serves more than 900,000 members and their families in all 50 states.