Merkulov leaves Ohio State after productive freshman year, signs NHL contract with Bruins

Ohio State freshman forward Georgii Merkulov has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Boston Bruins.

Merkulov, who gives up his remaining NCAA eligibility, will report to the AHL’s Providence Bruins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2021-22 AHL season.

The native of Ryazan, Russia, lead NCAA freshmen with 20 goals and all skaters nationally with seven game-winning tallies. He was a first team all-Big Ten selection and a unanimous pick to the Big Ten all-freshman team in 2021-22

“Georgii made an immediate impact on our program and college hockey this season,” said Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik in a statement. “We congratulate him on signing with the Bruins and wish him the best of luck as he begins his professional career. We look forward to following him at the next level.”

Merkulov was tied for second among Big Ten skaters with 20 goals and paced the Buckeyes with 34 points. He had a point in 24 of 36 outings, with nine multiple-point games, including four two-goal nights.

Merkulov was the runner-up for national player of the month in December.