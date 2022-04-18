Wisconsin men’s hockey associate coach Strobel steps down from position, is ‘forever grateful’

Wisconsin associate head coach Mark Strobel has resigned from his position with the Badgers’ men’s hockey program.

“I want to thank the student-athletes and their families for allowing me to coach and teach them the past five years,” Strobel said in a statement. “I am forever grateful.”

Strobel, who played for Wisconsin from 1991 to 1995, joined the UW coaching staff for the 2017-18 season and helped the program capture its first Big Ten regular-season title during the 2020-21 campaign. It marked the team’s first regular-season title in 21 years.

“I want to thank ‘Strobie’ for his great contributions to Badger hockey,” Wisconsin head coach Tony Granato said. “His passion for our program and this university are going to be missed. He’s a Badger for life. We wish him the best of luck and support him in the next step of his journey.”